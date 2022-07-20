Pioneer Day 2022 Celebrations for Saints (and Sinners)

Four score and 95 years ago, (that’s 175 years ago) the Mormon Pioneers made their grand entrance into the Salt Lake Valley. Ever since, all Utahns, Latter-day Saints or not, have celebrated this day. With fireworks, rodeos and parades galore, us pioneer descendants really know how to throw a party. Pioneer Day’s evil twin, the subversive Pie and Beer Day, is celebrated in Utah with pride, as well. It eschews the cultural and historical significance, instead allowing sinners to take advantage of the state holiday to consume the eponymous pie and beer. No matter how you choose to celebrate—sinner or a saint style—you really can’t go wrong.

Pie & Beer Day Events (For Sinners)

The Official Pie And Beer Day Celebration (The sinners’ Pioneer Day).

Pie and Beer Day (official): The Gateway, SLC, July 24, noon

Urban Backyard Show Pie & Beer Day: The Urban Lounge, SLC, July 23, 6:00 p.m.

2nd Annual Beehive Bash: The Monarch, Ogden, July 25, noon

Pie and Beer Day Pie Eating Contest: Cache Bar, Logan, July 23, 8 p.m.

Pie and Local Beer For Pie and Beer Day: Park City Culinary Institute, SLC, July 23, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Pie N’ Beer Weekend: Prohibition, Murray, July 22–23, 7:30 p.m.

Pie ‘n’ Beer Day Pairing: Epic Brewing Company, SLC, July 24, 1 p.m.

Pie (Pizza) & Beer Day: Hive 435 Tap House, St. George, July 23, noon

Pioneer Day Events (For Saints)

Salt Lake County

Days of ’47 Parade: Salt Lake City, July 23, 9 a.m.

Salt Lake Bees’ Pioneer Day Fireworks: Smith’s Ballpark, July 22-24, 6:35 p.m.

Laser Light nights: Liberty Park, Salt Lake City, July 23, 9:45 p.m.

Red Butte Garden Pioneer Day: Red Butte Garden, July 24, free admission 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Cottonwood Heights Butlerville Days: Butler Park, July 28-30

This Is The Place Pioneer Days: This is the Place Heritage Park, July 23 and 25, 10 a.m.

28th Annual Native American Celebration in the Park: Liberty Park, July 23, noon

Utah County

Provo Pioneer Day Extravaganza: Kiwanis Park, July 23, 10 a.m.

Spanish Fork Fiesta Days: Spanish Fork City Park, July 20-25

Orem Pioneer Day Celebration: University Place, July 23, 5 p.m.

Mapleton’s Pioneer Days Celebration: Ira Allan Sports Park and Mapleton City Park, July 16-23

Northern Utah

Ogden Pioneer Days: Ogden Pioneer Stadium, July 20-23 and 25

‘Riders in the Sky’ Pioneer Day Concert: Ed Kenley Amphitheater, Layton, July 23, 7 p.m.

Logan Pioneer Day: Willow Park, July 23, 7 a.m.

North Logan Pioneer Day: Elkridge Park, July 25, 7 a.m.

AWC Pioneer Day Festival: American West Heritage Center, Wellsville, July 23, 2021, 10 a.m.

Tremonton Hay Days: Jeanie Stevens Park, July 22-23

Central & Southern Utah

Washington City Pioneer Day Celebration: Veterans Park, Telegraph, Baseball Complex, July 23rd, 8 a.m.

Beaver Pioneer Days: Beaver City, July 22-23

Sand Hollow Resort Pioneer Day Celebration and Firework Show: Sand Hollow Resort, July 23, 5 p.m.

Spring City Pioneer Day: Main Street, Spring City, July 17-24

Fairview Pioneer Days: Fairview City, July 11-23

Monroe City 24th of July Celebration: Main Street in Monroe, July 21-23

Wasatch Back

Charleston Town July 24th Pioneer Day Celebration: Charleston Park, July 23, 6:45 a.m.

