Plan-B Theatre

Plan-B and Sherlock Holmes Return to the Airwaves

For many years, in those halcyon pre-COVID days, Plan-B Theatre and KUER’s 90.1’s RadioWest staged radio plays on stage and broadcast live on KUER. The company and radio broadcast are finally back with the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem on Oct. 27, 2023, at the Jeanne Wagner Theater and broadcast live on KUER for two performances at 11 a.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m.

Mathew Ivan’s original script, adapted from the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, asks the questions: What if Dr. Watson was a woman and, gasp, what if Sherlock Holmes wasn’t always right? 

On the run from his greatest enemy Professor Moriarty (Jay Perry), Sherlock Holmes (played by Doug Fabrizio) faces a crisis of confidence in his deductive powers, meanwhile, his steadfast companion Dr. Watson (played by Isabella Reader) begins to doubt the mighty detective.

Fabrizio (host of KUER’s RadioWest) returns to the role of Sherlock Holmes he first played in Sherlock Holmes and the Blue Carbuncle alongside Reeder as his Watson. (No word yet whether or not Fabrizio will don Sherlock’s famous headgear and cover up his famous locks during the performance.)

Because the performances will be broadcast live, there will be NO late admissions. (Even though there really never should be late admissions to any production.)

  • What: Plan-B Theatre and KUER 90.1 present Radio Hour: Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem
  • Where: The Jeanne Wagner Theatre,138 W. 300 South, SLC and broadcast live on KUER 90.1
  • When: Oct. 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Tickets and information: planbtheatre.org

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pughhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Jeremy Pugh is Salt Lake magazine's Editor. He covers culture, history, the outdoors and whatever needs a look. Jeremy is also the author of the book "100 Things to Do in Salt Lake City Before You Die" and the co-author of the history, culture and urban legend guidebook "Secret Salt Lake."
