Preview: ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at Pioneer Theatre

For 62 Seasons, PTC has been bringing Utah award-winning professional theater, cementing its place as one of Utah’s cultural cornerstones. This season, however, PTC will debut its first show on the stage at the new Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. This state-of-the-art, 380-seat space is meant to house smaller productions than the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theater and create a more intimate experience. It was built inside the fieldhouse near Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The first show in this new space is the Oliver-nominated, Tony-winning show coming to Utah audiences for the first time, The Lehman Trilogy, opening on March 29, 2024, and running through April 13, 2024

The play follows three young Bavarian immigrants who arrive in New York City in 1844. The three brothers set into motion a chain of events spanning 163 years. The company they formed, Lehman Brothers, will change the finance world forever. This epic tale of the American dream was written by Italian novelist Stefano Massini and adapted by British playwright Ben Power.

The production’s 50 roles are played by only three actors. PTC alumni Seth Andrew Bridges (Mayer Lehman), William Connell (Emanuel Lehman) and Jeff Talbott (Henry Lehman) will take on the challenging task.

We’re excited to see how the creative team makes use of the new space. That team includes Karen Azenberg (Director and Art Director), Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor/Composer), Bryce Robinette (Sound Designer), Emily Nacrissa Griffith (Stage Manager), Michael Gilliam (Lighting Designer), Alexandra Harbold (Dramaturg) and Yoon Bae (Costume/Scenic Designer).

“PTC is thrilled to bring The Lehman Trilogy to Utah audiences for the first time and I couldn’t think of a more fitting first production for the Meldrum Theatre, ” Azenburg says.

This is a long play. The production runs for approximately 3 hours, containing three acts and two 10-minute intermissions. Additionally, a post-show talkback with the artistic staff will be included in the 2 p.m. performance on April 6 and an ASL-interpreted performance will be offered at the 2 p.m. performance on April 13.

What : The Lehman Trilogy

: The Lehman Trilogy Where : Meldrum Theatre At the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse, 375 S. 1400 East, SLC

: Meldrum Theatre At the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse, 375 S. 1400 East, SLC Tickets: $42-53 ($5 extra, if purchased at the door) and are available at pioneertheatre.org or by calling PTC’s Box Office at (801) 581-6961.

