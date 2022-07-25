Search
Punch Brothers-photo-credit-Josh-Goleman
Punch Brothers (Photo by Josh Goleman)

Punch Brothers Headline American Accoustic Tour

On July 28, 2022, the Grammy Award-winning Punch Brothers (not actually brothers, but they do pack a punch) will bring their American Acoustic tour (also featuring Watchhouse and Sara Jaroz) to the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre. The all-star line-up features some of the best voices in Americana. 

Punch Brothers take bluegrass to its next evolutionary level drawing inspiration from the brain and the heart. In 2018, they won a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album with All Ashore. They’ve spent more than a decade changing the face of acoustic music, stretching the limitations of their instruments, and influencing a generation of young musicians. 

Joining Punch Brothers is Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) an experimental folk-rock duo composed of multi-instrumentalist Andrew Marlin and fiddler Emily Frantz whose beautifully blended duet harmonies have made them fan favorites from the Ryman to Red Rocks.

Watchhouse - photo by Shervin Lainez
Watchhouse (Photo by Shervin Lainez)

Sarah Jarosz is a four-time Grammy Award winning multi-instrumentalist with a captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting. Jarosz’ bluegrass version of Prince’s “When Doves Cry ” has her rocking the mandolin (yeah it’s possible) while accompanied by only a stand-up bass. This re-imagined and stripped down version is transformative. 

Sarah Jaroz - Credit Kaityn Raitz
Sarah Jaroz (Photo by Kaityn Raitz)

The Punch Brothers American Acoustic tour will be this summer’s must-see roots music jam-on-the mountain. Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre is an ideal setting for listening to a triad of first-class Americana artists showcase their mastery of American vernacular music.

  • Who: Punch Brothers and Watchhouse featuring Sarah Jarosz
  • What: American Acoustic tour
  • Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
  • When: July 28, 2022
  • Tickets and info: redbuttegarden.org

John Nelson
John Nelsonhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
John Nelson covers the local music scene for Salt Lake magazine. He is a 20-year veteran of Uncle Sam’s Flying Circus with a lifelong addiction to American roots music, live music venues, craft beer and baseball.
