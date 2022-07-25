Punch Brothers Headline American Accoustic Tour

On July 28, 2022, the Grammy Award-winning Punch Brothers (not actually brothers, but they do pack a punch) will bring their American Acoustic tour (also featuring Watchhouse and Sara Jaroz) to the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre. The all-star line-up features some of the best voices in Americana.

Punch Brothers take bluegrass to its next evolutionary level drawing inspiration from the brain and the heart. In 2018, they won a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album with All Ashore. They’ve spent more than a decade changing the face of acoustic music, stretching the limitations of their instruments, and influencing a generation of young musicians.

Joining Punch Brothers is Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) an experimental folk-rock duo composed of multi-instrumentalist Andrew Marlin and fiddler Emily Frantz whose beautifully blended duet harmonies have made them fan favorites from the Ryman to Red Rocks.

Watchhouse (Photo by Shervin Lainez)

Sarah Jarosz is a four-time Grammy Award winning multi-instrumentalist with a captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting. Jarosz’ bluegrass version of Prince’s “When Doves Cry ” has her rocking the mandolin (yeah it’s possible) while accompanied by only a stand-up bass. This re-imagined and stripped down version is transformative.

Sarah Jaroz (Photo by Kaityn Raitz)

The Punch Brothers American Acoustic tour will be this summer’s must-see roots music jam-on-the mountain. Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre is an ideal setting for listening to a triad of first-class Americana artists showcase their mastery of American vernacular music.

Who: Punch Brothers and Watchhouse featuring Sarah Jarosz

What: American Acoustic tour

Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

When: July 28, 2022

Tickets and info: redbuttegarden.org

