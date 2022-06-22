Search
HomeEat & DrinkBar Fly
Purgatory Bar
Photo by Adam Finkle

Bar Guide: Purgatory on Earth

Glen Warchol
Glen Warchol

Purgatory’s far nicer than it sounds and wouldn’t be a bad place to have a bump before being cleared for takeoff to the next world. With the obligatory wall of bottles that signals we’re in a craft-cocktail lounge, a garage door that opens onto the patio where corn-hole ramps await and a complicated cocktail menu, Purgatory wants to push all the buttons. The menu includes some creative and, thankfully, non-cloying cocktails, including the well-balanced Bitter End that offers a unique taste profile (not overly bitter, despite the name) by combining Ransom Old Tom Gin, Cynar and Averna Italian liqueurs. Another thoughtful concoction is the Old Manton: rye, Punt e Mis vermouth and bitters. You’ll spend a very reasonable $6 to $10 per drink, and the bartender gets points for avoiding heaven-hell-death puns (except the marginally clever Bitter End).

For those who have dodged enlistment in the cocktail army but somehow got dragged along, Purgatory also offers an acceptable list of local beers. And as for bar food, you can’t go wrong with Purgatory’s burger, including a side of tangy pickles that holds its own with SLC’s best burgers.

If You Go

62 E. 700 South
801-596-2294
purgatorybar.com

Discover more of what to eat and drink in Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.

Glen Warchol
Glen Warcholhttp://www.saltlakemagazine.com
The late, great Glen Warchol passed away in 2018. His last billet was on the editorial staff here at Salt Lake magazine but his storied career included stops at The Salt Lake Tribune, The Desert News, The New Times and others. His stories haunt this website like ghosts in a machine and we're always happy to see them. RIP Papa Warchol.
Previous articleAuthor Nabil Ayers’ Explores His SLC Roots in ‘My Life in the Sunshine’
Next articleWhy Are So Many Social Media Influencers From Utah?

Similar Articles

State of the Brew-nion: Shake-ups Hit the Utah Craft Brewing Industry

Bar Fly Christie Porter -
Utah craft brewing industry stars are persevering through acquisitions and restrictions, winning national acclaim along the way.

State Street Special: Epic Brewing Lives Up to Its Name

Bar Fly Thomas Crone -
A visit to Epic is all about beer, from crushable session beers to sours to their highly desired Big Bad Baptist Reserve.

Most Popular

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES
ABC News Studios documentary "MORMON NO MORE" streaming on Hulu Friday, June 24, 2022 (photo via Hulu)
A & E

Mormon No More: Two Mormon Moms Fall In Love and Leave...

Christie Porter - 0