Take Pride In Where You Shop

There is no ethical consumption under capitalism. We’ll save the full economics lecture for another time, but, in some ways, where we spend our money can matter. Choosing to shop at a local, small boutique or shop could make all of the difference for those businesses, and more of that money is likely to flow back into our local economy. Throw in the incentive that some businesses work to be safe places for the LGBTQ+ community, and maybe you can feel just a little better about where you spend your dough. For your consideration, here are a few members of the Utah LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce and other queer-friendly shops.

Under the Umbrella Bookstore

Under the Umbrella specifically caters to the queer community. Owner Kaitlyn Mahoney opened the shop after a successful crowdfunding campaign as a way to provide a safe gathering place. Every book in the store is either queer in content and/or written by queer authors, and all of the other items available—candles, tea, mugs, bags, accessories, jewelry—are made by queer artists and makers.

511 W. 200 South, Ste. 120, SLC

undertheumbrellabookstore.com

Cult + King

Maker of natural, sustainable hair and shave products for the entire gender spectrum.

6410 Business Park Loop Rd., Ste. H, Park City

cultandking.com

Friar Tuck’s Barbershop

A gender-inclusive barbershop (that lists C+K among the products they use).

11 W. 1700 South, SLC

friartucksbarbershop.com

Pantry Products

Maker of plant-based, cruelty-free health and beauty products. LGBTQ Chamber member.

830 S. 500 West, Ste. B, SLC

shoppantryproducts.com

Clever Octopus Creative Reuse Center

A non-profit offering discounted art supplies and craft materials as well as workshops.

2250 S. West Temple, South Salt Lake

cleveroctopus.org

Genderbands

A nonprofit selling wristbands to help transgender people pay for transition-related costs.

1160 S. State St. #60, Orem

genderbands.org

Streusel

A “judgment-free” bakery and patisserie, headed by an award-winning pastry chef.

​67 W. 1700 South, South Salt Lake

streuselslc.com

Sweet Hazel & Co. Vegan Bakeshop

A queer-owned bakeshop that serves vegan baked goods and vegan candy.

167 W. 4500 South, Murray

sweethazelandco.com

Sugar House Coffee

An inclusive place to grab a fresh brew, a bite, hang out and catch some live local tunes.

2011 S. 1100 East, SLC

sugarhousecoffee.com

Laziz Kitchen

A queer-owned Mediterranean restaurant and purveyor of hummus with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

912 S. Jefferson St., SLC

lazizkitchen.com

The Copper Onion

Member of a family of restaurants, including Copper Common, Copper Kitchen and The Daily, and of the Utah LGBTQ Chamber.

111 E. Broadway #170, SLC

thecopperonion.com

