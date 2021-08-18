Mint overruns summer gardens, fresh raspberries fill Utah’s fruit stands and juicy limes pile high at local markets. Give you any ideas? If you see the makings of a smashing summer drink, we’re with you. Let’s get muddling.

Raspberry Mojito

Muddle a handful of mint leaves (10-12) with a lime wedge in the bottom of a tall glass. Add a couple more lime wedges, a fistful of fresh raspberries and 1/2 ounce of simple syrup (or more to taste). Muddle again to release the fruit flavors and mint oils. Fill the glass with ice, pour 1 1/2 ounces of white rum over the ice, and then top the mixture with club soda. Garnish with lime wedges, more berries and mint. Serves only one, so make another.

Make It a Mocktail

Simply remove the rum from the recipe and pour a mixture of equal parts limeade and club soda over the muddled fruit and mint.

Ice Capades

Add fun and flavor to your cool summer drinks with fruit and herb-infused ice cubes.

Wash fruit and herbs and cut them into desired size Add a few pieces of fruit and/or herbs to the compartments of your ice cube tray Fill the tray with water Freeze completely

