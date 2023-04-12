Preview: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series 2023

Red Butte Garden has announced its summer Outdoor Concert Series. Their 30-show lineup promises another genre-bending, music-filled summer. After such a long winter, this indoorsy guy is ready to get outside!

I’m looking forward to a swell season, more specifically, Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova from—yes, the band, The Swell Season. The dynamic duo won an Oscar for “Falling Slowly” from the film Once. They’re back out on tour together with a stop at our lovely Garden in August.

Those who enjoy progressive bluegrass will be pleased to see Nickel Creek headlining. Leftover Salmon is opening for classic swamp rockers Little Feat. The Lil Smokies are nicely paired with The Wood Brothers and The Dead South, a Saskatchewan string band, are playing with fellow Canadian, Corb Lund.

Jazz enthusiasts can catch multi-Grammy winners Diana Krall in July and Herbie Hancock in September. Blues lovers should plan to see Gary Clark Jr. and Blues Traveler in July. For a special treat, Red Butte audiences should relish the opportunity to see Buddy Guy and Kingfish Ingram, a master and the next generation of great blues artists, performing together.

Those with more eclectic tastes will enjoy seeing Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue appear with Ziggy Marley and share the stage with the legendary Mavis Staples. Classic rock enthusiasts (like me) will want to catch Pat Benetar, Melissa Etheridge, and Boz Scaggs. I’m also looking forward to the southern blues jam band, Gov’t Mule.

I’m excited to see Jason Isbell’s return to the Garden with Deer Tick as his opener. Barenaked Ladies are back too. Train will make a nice addition to the summer lineup and indie-pop sensation Fitz and The Tantrums, with local favorite Joshy Soul, will get you dancing the night away.

Click here for the full lineup

This year concert tickets will go on sale in two waves. Each wave will include a different set of concerts.

First Wave ticket sales for show dates between June 11-July 25

April 24- Member online-only presale at 7:00 PM

April 25- Members in-person sales at 9:00 AM

May 1- Public on sale at 9:00 AM

Second Wave ticket sales for show dates between July 27- Sept 13

May 8- Member online-only presale at 7:00 PM

May 9- Members in-person sales at 9:00 AM

May 15- Public on sale at 9:00 AM

What: Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

Where: Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

When: May-September 2023

Tickets and info: www.redbuttegarden.org/concerts

