Red Butte Garden Announces 2022 Outdoor Concert Series Lineup

Red Butte Garden has released its Outdoor Concert Series lineup. The series is hosting its full summer season, including 30-plus bands, artists and performers, compared to just 22 shows last year. This year’s concerts will kick off mid-May, while last year didn’t get rolling until July. All in all, that means more chances to lay out a blanket on the grass, pop the cork on you wine and enjoy some live summer tunes.

Tickets for the Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series will go on sale April 25, 2022 for Garden members and on May 2022 for the general public. Before you go, double check the venue’s restrictions on the size of chair you can bring as well as outside food and drink (and make the most out of your experience with Salt Lake‘s tips on how to Red Butte.)

“We are more than ready to get back to filling the amphitheater with guests and music—and based on the inquiries we’re getting, we think our guests are ready, too,” says series Executive director Derrek Hanson. He added that this season should have a little something for everyone with a lineup that includes alternative-indie, pop, rock, and folk music.

The concert series has continued its tradition of a very musically diverse lineup, from pop rock acts like Barenaked Ladies, to contemplative folk like Iron & Wine, to straight bluegrass like Old Crow Medicine Show. As it stands, here is a look at this year’s Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series lineup and ticket pricing:

MAY

May 18, 2022. KALEO Fight or Flight Tour w/ Bones Owens; Garden members: $52 / Public: $57

JUNE

June 14, 2022. SHE & HIM Melt Away Tour; Garden members: $60 / Public: $65

JULY

July 1, 2022. CHRIS ISAAK, LYLE LOVETT AND HIS LARGE BAND; Garden members: $80 / Public: $85

AUGUST

Aug. 1, 2022. THE REVIVALISTS; Garden members: $65 / Public: $70

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 8, 2022. UMPHREY’S MCGEE; Garden members: $37 / Public: $42

Tickets for Red Butte Concerts will go on sale at the Outdoor Concert Series website.