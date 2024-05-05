Staycations and Vacations: Red Mountain Resort

Summer is on its way and there’s no better way to cure cabin fever than planning your calendar of summer travel adventures. We asked our partners in the hospitality business to help us curate a guide to unique and easy ways to get away.

Experience the Beauty of Red Mountain Resort: Your Ideal Summer Destination

Nestled in the heart of Southern Utah, Red Mountain Resort has long been a sanctuary for health-conscious travelers seeking solace amidst the stunning red rock landscapes. However, an exciting new era dawns upon this beloved resort as it transitions from an exclusive adults-only retreat to a welcoming haven for families and leisure seekers. Following a recent acquisition by prominent development firm, Reef Capital Partners, Red Mountain Resort is on a transformative path to serve a broader audience seeking relaxation and rejuvenation amidst nature’s embrace.

Ashley Dove, the Director of Marketing & Communications at Red Mountain Resort, is excited about the resort’s latest phase. Looking forward to warmly welcoming visitors from afar as well as members of the local community, Dove emphasizes that this new chapter will bring about a refreshed perspective and an inclusive approach.

“Our goal is to become a beloved vacation destination and a local favorite for everyone who visits us,” notes Dove.

When it comes to amenities, Red Mountain Resort exceeds expectations, offering personalized and unique experiences ranging from rejuvenating spa treatments to exciting outdoor activities.

Canyon Breeze, the resort’s premier dining option, recently solidified its reputation as a culinary destination with the addition of Executive Chef Doug Gerpheide. Hailing from the award-winning restaurant, Wood + Ash + Rye, Chef Gerpheide brings a wealth of experience and creativity to Canyon Breeze. Look for innovative dishes that showcase locally sourced ingredients and bold flavors that reflect Chef Gerpheide’s passion for memorable dining experiences.

The renowned Sagestone Spa & Salon provides a range of exclusive spa services inspired by ancient health and beauty rituals, featuring clean ingredients unique to Red Mountain. Guests can also join wellness classes such as yoga or meditation to enhance their inner peace.

Thrill-seekers can test their courage with rock climbing, canyoneering, or kayaking expeditions led by experienced guides. The resort’s outdoor recreation team and friendly concierge service ensure seamless adventures, including guided activities and hassle-free transportation to and from Zion National Park.

Embrace the tranquility and abundance that Red Mountain Resort offers this summer, making it your haven away from the ordinary. Whether you seek culinary delights, wellness retreats, or thrilling adventures, Red Mountain beckons you to redefine your summer escape.

1275 Red Mountain Cir., Ivins, Utah

435-673-4905 • redmountainresort.com

