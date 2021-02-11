The National Ability Center (NAC) is getting ready to uncork a major fundraising effort after a year navigating the coronavirus pandemic. The 17th annual Red White and Snow event will take place from March 4-6 with both in person and virtual events in support of their mission to empower people of all abilities in the outdoors. It’s the organization’s single biggest fundraiser of the year and is essential to helping back the nonprofit’s programs for the coming year.

Though this year’s Red White and Snow won’t mirror past events due to the ongoing public health crisis, the NAC is confident they can still show attendees a good time. “We got some good practice last June when we turned our annual Barn Party into an online fundraiser,” says NAC Director of Development Cusimano. “We have a great mixture of in-person and virtual events that will allow people to participate in ways they’re most comfortable.”

Things kick off with a Virtual Wine Tasting event on the evening of Thursday, March 4. Attendees might not be able to mingle in person, but registration includes private question and answer sessions with master winemakers and vineyard owners from three different wineries. Plus, since the tasting takes place in the comfort of your own home, you won’t have to worry about arranging transportation in case you get a little too enthusiastic while trying to decipher between notes of apricot or blackberry in your favorite vintage.

Friday, March 5 will feature Vintner Dinners. Some of the available vintner dinners are in person while others are virtual, but all include incredible wines paired with cuisine from renowned local chefs. A socially distanced Deer Valley Fireside Dining with Eleven Eleven Winery pairing is open to the public, as are some virtual events, though available spots are limited. As always, attendees will have the opportunity to grill winemakers about the craft and pretend they know far more about wine than they actually do.

Lastly up is the Virtual Gala on Saturday, March 6. Gala registration provides you with a secure, private link to the event so you can enjoy it safely from home. “We’ve designed our Gala this year to be very engaging and entertaining, a feeling akin to watching an award show like the Grammys,” Cusimano says. “We’ll have a silent auction, as well as a live auction with mobile bidding and our wonderful auctioneer. We’ll also have one our NAC participants, Gavin Cronus, share his story and tell us why the NAC is so important to him and his family.”

Red White and Snow is one of the most fun events of the year, and it’s all in support of a wonderful local organization in Park City devoted to impacting the lives of people of every ability. Sure, we’ll miss the retro ski outfit contest of past events, but there’s nothing stopping you from wearing your best vintage one piece at home. Visit the Red White and Snow website for full details and to register for events, and check out the NAC website for more information on the organization and the incredible adaptive programs they provide.

