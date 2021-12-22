Resort Fare Reimagined: Where to Eat in Park City

High in the Park City mountains, the term resort fare became a sort of euphemism. Meals were well-prepared if uninspired iterations of vaguely western-themed Americana. This isn’t quite an indictment of Park City dining’s old guard, but an acknowledgement that restaurants here lacked that certain spice of life. “Variety” some call it. A procession of new chefs and restaurateurs have come to the hills, changing the culture of cuisine on the Wasatch Back.

We went on an exhaustive and calorie-intensive journey around town from the heart of Main Street to the outer reaches of Snyderville Basin, all with the goal of mapping out dining itineraries tuned to any taste. Carnivores, we have you covered with top cuts. Vegetarians, we compiled cuisine for your values. Fish lovers, we found flavors that won’t leave you floundering. Read on for some of our favorite dishes and get ready to take your taste buds for a trip around Park City.

Sashimi Platter from Sushi Blue. Photo courtesy Sushi Blue.

Superb Seafood

It doesn’t get more landlocked than Utah, but that doesn’t mean seafood lovers will be fish out of water. Dive in.

Breakfast

Lox Sandwich ($8.99) from Park City Bread and Bagel

This lox sandwich is a finely-executed standard, especially because the cured salmon is served on a bagel that even New Yorkers must admit is delicious.

3126 Quarry Rd., 435-602-1916, parkcitybreadbagel.com

Lunch

Real Mainah Lobster Roll ($27) from Freshie’s Lobster Co.

Freshie’s lobster rolls won the title of World’s Best Lobster Roll in 2017 while competing against the best the Northeast has to offer. This one’s a favorite for even the most ardent locals from the upper right.

1915 Prospector Ave., 435-631-9861, freshieslobsterco.com

Dinner

Salmon L. Jackson Roll ($19) and Small Sashimi Plate ($45) from Sushi Blue

The finest high-altitude sushi around is at Sushi Blue. The clever names adorning many of the rolls on the menu are almost as delightful as the dishes themselves. Almost.

1571 Redstone Center Dr., 435-575-4272, sushiblueparkcity.com

Ganesh Indian Cuisine. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Vegetarian Vacation

Plant-based diners rejoice! Fertile frontiers have given rise to a wonderful variety of vegetarian-friendly dishes on the Wasatch back.

Breakfast

Buddha Bowl of Goodness ($15) from Harvest

An alluring brew of veggies and grains—highlighted by the likes of butternut pumpkin purée, herb salad, avocado and more—is both morally conscious and utterly delicious.

820 Park Ave., 435-604-0463, harvestparkcity.com

Lunch

Falafel and Hummus Tacos ($5 each) from Vessel Kitchen

Flat out the best falafel in town is rolled into a naan flatbread taco with some spicy Fresno chili and mango slaw. It sure beats bean and cheese.

1784 Uinta Way, 435-200-8864, vesselkitchen.com

Dinner

Dal Makhani ($14.99) from Ganesh

This delectable concoction of black lentils, onions, tomatoes and spices, with a little naan thrown in, is a wonderfully comforting dish to warm up with after a long day in playing in the surrounding mountains and on the ski hill.

1811 Sidewinder Dr., 435-538-4110, ganeshindiancuisine.com

Riverhorse Wild Trio. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Masterful Meats

All that ranch land out west pays serious dividends. Enjoy some mountain raised meats with these fine meals.

Breakfast

Pulled Pork Benedict ($16) from Five5eeds

Light it ain’t, but tasty it is. Start the day off right with pulled pork and apple cider hollandaise on top of some sourdough. This isn’t your grandparents’ benedict.

1600 Snow Creek Dr., 435-901-8242, five5eeds.com

Lunch

Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger ($16.50) from Annex

The legendary buffalo burgers from the No Name Saloon are available to people of all ages at the Annex. The bacon bleu burger is everything it’s cracked up to be and more.

449 Main St., 435-649-6667, annexburger.com

Dinner

Trio of Wild Game ($55) from Riverhorse on Main

When mountain fare’s done right, who am I to argue? The buffalo, venison and elk combo with a port reduction is a highly elevated version of a western classic you could imagine done over a campfire.

540 Main St., 435-649-3536, riverhorseparkcity.com

