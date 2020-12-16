The presents are en route, hidden, or wrapped, and all that’s left on the agenda is that dreaded Christmas dinner. Instead of adding cooking and cleanup to your holiday to-do list, we’ve curated a list of eateries willing to do all the hard work for you. Plus you’ll be supporting incredible local restaurants who need all the love they can get this holiday. So sit back, relax, and let somebody else do the cooking this Christmas season. Check out local restaurants offering holiday dinner:

Salt Lake City and Surrounding:

Cucina SLC: Chef’s Christmas Dinner TO-Go is available to order! Roasted Turkey with all the fixings: sweet potatoes, gingerbread stuffing, asparagus, gravy and apricot cranberry sauce. Available December 23-25. Place your orders through Cucina’s website, here.

Pago: Take Pago home for the holidays! Options of Holiday platters, Christmas meal kits for both vegetarians and omnivores (heating instructions included), as well as hot meals to go! Ordering is open. Click here to place an order for pick up now.

Vessel Kitchen: Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or any other celebrations this season, Vessel Kitchen is helping you with the perfect meal – everything but the ham:

Standard Bundle (serves four): Choice of two winter market sides, mashed potatoes & gravy, cheesy cauliflower, green bean casserole, family salad, fresh baked sourdough loaf, choice of one scratch-made sauce, & choice of one dessert

Large Bundle (serves ten): Choice of two winter market sides, mashed potatoes & gravy, cheesy cauliflower, green bean casserole, family salad, fresh baked sourdough loaf, choice of one scratch-made sauce, & choice of one dessert

Place your orders by December 22nd. Click here to place your order now!

SLC Eatery: Curbside Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Brunch. Christmas Eve dinner serves 4 people. Each dinner (there are to pick from) will include the following sides:

•Buttermilk Potato Puree (gf)

•Chinese Broccoli Gratin (gf)

•Charred Beet Salad -frisee/ goat cheese/ citrus/ sake-poppyseed dressing (gf)

•Sweet Potato Parisian Gnocchi -Miso Brown Butter/ Gouda (gf option available upon request)

•Japanese Milk Bread-dried herbs.

Dessert choice of:

•Eatery Yule Log-miso brown butter sponge cake/ yuzu-cream cheese mousse/ amarena cherry/ white chocolate or •Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake- cherry/corn cookie- cocoa nib crunch/ fernet marshmallow (gf)

Hot pickup is Thursday 12/24 from 2-5PM for dinners; brunch will be cold with reheating instructions. Cold pickup is Wednesday 12/23 with reheating instructions for both brunch and dinner. To order online, click here.

Provisions SLC: Christmas Eve take away menus is open for pre-order. These take away meals are designed to be heated at home by you at your convenience. Limited supply so be sure to order fast. Different choices of holiday dinners listed (each serves 2). Click here to order. ***NYE 2020 reservations are open! 4 course menu, $60 per person. Options in each course, see Instagram or Facebook for menu. Book fast as we have limited space this year!

Caffe Molise: Christmas Eve or Christmas Dinner Offerings are available! All orders need to be placed by 5PM on Monday 12/21 for Wednesday 12/23 pickup. Prepay only. Everything is portioned for 4 people (please–no half orders and no substitutions.) Your order will be fully cooked and will include simple reheating instructions.

The cost is $160.00 for either the Italian Christmas Dinner for 4 or the Traditional American Christmas Dinner for 4. After the SHOP IN UTAH promotion, you only pay $80.00 (that’s $20.00 per person!) plus tax and service (8.75% tax ($14) and 15% service ($24) calculated on original amount, total cost $118.00). Extra sides are available for $20.00 ($10.00 after discount!) and are portioned for 4. Email info@caffemolise.com to place your order. For more information, click here.

Tuscany Restaurant: Christmas Eve reservations are now available! Call 801-277-9919 to make a reservation. First course consists of: fried crab balls, warm wild mushroom. Second course consists of: Lobster chowder and pear salad. Third Course consists of Pan seared diver scallops, garlic lamb chops, slow-roasted prime rib or four cheese ravioli (vegetarian option). The fourth course consists of desserts still to be determined. $75 per seat. Click here for more information/to view their takeout menu.

Veneto: We’re here to make this holiday season as effortless (and delicious) as possible for you. You may also order from our full VENETO TO-GO menu. CHRISTMAS PRE-ORDER through Tuesday, December 22 for pick up on Thursday, December 24 from 11am-3pm. NEW YEARS PRE-ORDER through Tuesday, December 29 for pick up on Thursday, December 31 from 11am-3pm. Order by phone: 801-359-0708 or email: info@venetoslc.com VENETO will be closed Christmas Day on Friday, December 25 / and New Years Day on Friday, January. Click here to place an order.

Francks Restaurant: Enjoy a four course meal with your loved ones at Francks. These classic holiday dishes are sure to please. $85 for adults, $35 for children 12 and under. For more information on the menu or to make reservations, click here.

Park City:

Versante Hearth & Bar: Located in the Park City Peaks Hotel, let Versante Hearth & Bar handle holiday cooking with Old World-inspired Christmas eats, handcrafted, hearth-baked pizzas and street breads, innovative pastas, and Chef specialties available for curbside pick-up. For more information, click here.

Riverhorse Provisions: Enjoy family time in the safety of home and order one of Riverhorse Provisions’ Holiday Meal Packs (serves 4). A la carte menu items include shrimp cocktail, butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, honey baked ham, sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, rosemary focaccia bread, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. All meals are packaged cold with heating instructions. Place orders ahead of time and select the preferred pick-up date online here or through ChowNow.

Riverhorse on Main: Ring in 2021 with a 5-course plated dinner, live music, and champagne toast at midnight at Riverhorse on Main’s annual New Year’s Eve bash. Extremely limited seating begins at 7 p.m. and reservations are now available online.

Red Banjo Pizza: Treat the family to Red Banjo Pizza’s Family Holiday Special including a 16” pizza, garlic bread, family salad and a 2-liter of sparking apple cider for $31.99. Park City’s oldest business also offers 50% off a single pizza (one per order) until Dec. 21, and $5 delivery all over Park City. Six parking spaces for Red Banjo customers only are available on Swede Alley for convenient curbside pickup. Enjoy classic Red Banjo menu items including cauliflower and gluten free crust offerings, and a specially prepared Snowglobe Hot Cocoa as part of Historic Park City’s Snow Globe Stroll.

Windy Ridge Bakery: Don’t forget a signature Mile High Apple Pie from Windy Ridge Bakery, a Christmas staple, available for pick-up before Christmas Day. To order, click here.

Alpine Pie Bar: Located in the basement level of 350 Main Street, Alpine Distilling’s famous Pie Bar is now open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. For private parties and special events, call 435-200-9537

Deer Valley Grocery: Café Deer Valley Grocery Café holiday take-away menu items (for 4) include roasted pork loin, green beans & shiitake mushrooms, fresh herb polenta and shaved Brussels sprout salad. Indulge in Deer Valley Bakery holiday take-away items such as cookie boxes, decorated sugar cookies, winter cupcakes, 6” carrot and German chocolate cakes, and apple, blueberry and cherry pies. Place orders at diningtogo.deervalley.com by Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Pick-up is on Wednesday, Dec. 23 by 3 p.m. at Deer Valley Grocery~Café, 435-615-2400.

Courchevel Bistro: Christmas Eve – Enjoy a specially prepared Christmas Eve menu served family style. Selections include butternut squash bisque, apple & pear salad, oven braised short ribs, salmon en croute, mac & cheese, sticky toffee pudding, and bûche de noël. Dinner service is 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., $75 for adults and $25 for children under 12. Click here for more information.

Hearth and Hill: Hearth and Hill restaurant, the popular “gathering spot” for Park City locals and visitors, aims to share as much holiday cheer as possible this season with specially-prepared takeout offerings and festive curbside Christmas caroling. Hearty holiday takeout specials created by Executive Chef Jordan Harvey and Pastry Chef Jessie Nakoneczny will give guests a safe, hassle-free way to enjoy delectable dishes in the comfort of their own homes. Christmas Eve, Christmas Week and New Year’s Eve curbside offerings include:

Christmas Eve Takeout Special for 6 ($225) which includes beef tenderloin, cedar plank salmon, glazed yams, shaved Brussels sprouts, cauliflower gratin, elk meatballs and spinach dip.

Christmas Week Takeout Special for 6 ($100) From Dec. 21 – 27, enjoy a Christmas Week Takeout Special for 6 ($100) which includes roasted pork loin, shrimp cocktail, roasted fingerling potatoes and creamed spinach.

NYE Takeout Special for 6 ($225) which includes shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, Korean spiced chicken wings, deviled eggs, Wagyu beef sliders, potato pierogies and hummus.

For more info or to order, click here.

For more information about Park City restaurants’ holiday offerings or the PCARA, visit www.parkcityrestaurants.com

For more food and drink, click here.