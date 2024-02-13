Review: Wildflowers and Heartbreakers

It was an evening of music by Petty by many—and more. The State Room hosted an all-star lineup for a sold-out 30th Anniversary celebration of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Salt Lake City. A menagerie of singers and musicians from The National Parks, Neon Trees, Fictionist, and The Hollering Pines joined other great local artists to perform Wildflowers in its entirety and then rocked the night away with other Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hits.

Wildflowers was Petty’s second solo album (without the Heartbreakers) and a 15-song classic that yielded a few radio hits. Nate Pyfer (Pinguin Mofex) delivered a crowd-pleasing version of “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” a now-familiar Petty classic. Robbie Connolly (Fictionist and The Killers) gave us a rip-roaring rendition of “You Wreck Me,” probably the most enduring radio chart-topper on the album.

There’s a difference between a cover band that imitates an original work and a cover song that reinterprets a seminal piece of music and takes it someplace new. Friday night’s Wildflowers tribute ensemble achieved both. Led by Paul Jacobsen and his amazing house band, the evening started with Scott Shepard (Book on Tapeworm) who offered us a bewitching version of the title track.

It’s when we got to the record’s deep cuts when the troupe shined (the hits pretty much speak for themselves.) Some stand-out performances included David Burchfield’s (David Burchfield and the Fire Guild) “It’s Good To Be King.” On a side note: Burchfield and guitarist and pedal steel extraordinaire Dylan Schorer played a memorable set the night before at The Commonwealth Room’s Cosmic Hootenanny.

Dominic Moore shook the rafters with “Honey Bee” while Debra Fothereringham nailed the ethereal folk essence on “Don’t Fade On Me.” Karl Strange (The LoveStrange) delivered a searing rendition of “Cabin Down Below” and Mick Rudolph (Seaslak) rocked “House In The Woods.”

The first set ended with Ryan Innes’s soulful version of “Wake Up Time,” an underappreciated tune, lost at the end of a lengthy album. Innes used his powerhouse voice to bring the song center stage. That’s the beauty of a well-chosen cover. Artists can breathe new life into an old song. As the song’s lyric goes: “You might find the forest there in the trees.” Innes certainly uncovered the song’s complex emotional timbers.

After a short intermission, the ensemble returned to rock the night away with a barrage of singalong Petty classics. The master of ceremonies and show organizer, Paul Jacobsen, took lead vocals on a spirited version of “The Waiting.” The packed house of eager listeners marveled at Goldmyth’s take on “Don’t Do Me Like That.” Stuart Maxfield (Fictionist) got us all singing with “Refugee.” Another highlight among many was Porter Smith (Lantern By Sea) and Marie Bradshaw’s (The Hollering Pines) psychedelic performance of “Don’t Come Around Here No More.” Bradshaw also soared on “Learning To Fly.” Former Hollering Pines drummer and master singer/songwriter Daniel Young sent the venue’s disco ball spinning on “Running Down A Dream.”

In all, the crew played 15 songs from Wildflowers and another dozen Petty hits. The whole ensemble, nearly 30 artists, crowded the stage for the finale with a couple of hundred adoring fans joining in the chorus of “Free Falling.”

The evening featured an overload of talent with great contributions from Michelle Moonshine, Joey St. John, Brady Parks, Tyler Glenn, Peter Breinholt, Libbie Linton and a host of others.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the contributions of the all-star band. The 7-piece troupe of musicians, all from different bands, embraced the herculean task of learning all 27-plus songs and arranging them to suit the various performance styles within the rotating cast of lead singers. So thank you to Paul Jacobsen, Aaron Anderson, Dylan Schorer, Braden Campbell, Scott Wiley, Brian Hardy and Debra Fotheringham for living up to the cliche “the hardest working band in showbiz.”

The magical evening was led and held together by the band leader (ringleader?) Paul Jacobsen who thoughtfully introduced musicians and shared song backstories. Not only did we enjoy an evening of great music, we got to see so many of our locally-based artists showcase their talents.

Jacobsen also led last year’s incredible Neil Young tribute and I hope he continues the tradition. Hey Paul. Here are some suggestions for tribute or anniversary shows we’d love to see you arrange. Next year Born to Run turns 50 (Born in The USA is 40 this year). Let it Be turns 55 (Let it Bleed is 55 this year). Blood on the Tracks turns 50, Jagged Little Pill will be 30 (American Idiot just turned 20.) And there must be some occasion to pull together an evening of music by Fleetwood Mac.

And as always, a huge shout out to The State Room for hosting such incredible music.

Who: An All-Star Lineup

What: Wildflowers and Heartbreakers: The Songs of Tom Petty

Where: The State Room

When: Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Info: thestateroompresents.com

