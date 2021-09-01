After 2020 wrecked even the best-laid travel plans, many of us learned to appreciate the simple pleasures of a good, old-fashioned road trip. Yonder Escalante (2020 West, UT-12, Escalante), which opened in April near the sprawling rock formations of Bryce Canyon and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, is a cozy home base for your next desert adventure.

Photo by Aleks Danielle Butman/Courtesy Yonder Escalante

The resort features 10 newly renovated, retro-cool airstreams and 22 A-framed cabins with mid-century modern flair. Designer Hannah Collins of ROY Hospitality Design Studio curated an aesthetic that marries 1960s Americana with contemporary desert style. Cabins feature eclectic vintage decor and diverse materials including exposed birch plywood, soft leather and linen finishes.

Photo by Aleks Danielle Butman/Courtesy Yonder Escalante

“Our design was made to accentuate Yonder Escalante’s fundamental ethos of adventure and discovery, but also incorporate elements of elegance, comfortability and nostalgia,” Collins explains. In keeping with the old-school theme, the 20-acre site is built on a former drive-in theater. A revamped version of the drive-in—along with a casual open-air lodge, a lavish lounge pool and spa-inspired private bathhouses—adds to the resort’s luxurious outdoor experience. With sweeping views, clever design and endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, Yonder Escalante just might inspire you to pack up a vintage car and hit the road.

Photo by Aleks Danielle Butman/Courtesy Yonder Escalante

