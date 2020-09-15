I took unhurried, shuffling steps. What freedom. It had me humming the theme song from “Chariots of Fire” and feeling like Springsteen in ’75 while largely ignoring the searing pain building in my lungs with each breath. “At the very least it’s a healthier form of coping,” I thought as I raggedly struggled up a steep incline and tried to pin my attention to the view of Mount Aire.

All it took was a few weeks of COVID- related lockdown before the novelty of eating whatever I wanted whenever I wanted and day drinking without a hint of remorse had worn off. The allure of another half-baked streaming series had long since faded and reading the news did nothing but ll me with dread. It was amid these pensive doldrums that I rediscovered the simple pleasures of going for a run, and I wasn’t alone. A widespread side effect of coronavirus is a running renaissance in Utah. Are you ready to join?

Why Run?

In some minds running exists solely as a punishment for loafing during a high school sports practice or as an excruciating way to abate the consequences of less responsible decisions. But it needn’t be a crucible of self-improvement. It’s about getting outside, breathing fresh air and taking control of something, anything. Running is catharsis, and we could all use more of that right now.

Gearing Up

Part of the beauty of jogging is, unlike skiing and biking, it doesn’t require much gear. One item, however, can make or break your run right out of the gate: shoes. “We’re seeing a lot of new people running right now, and we can help make it safer and more comfortable,” says Eli White, Sales Manager and trail running coach with Salt Lake Running Company (SLRC). “We do video gait analysis to help match your biomechanics to the right shoe.” SLRC’s gait analysis sorts runners into the right shoe category, neutral, light stability or motion control, before refining the selection to match each runner’s foot shape, arch height and terrain choice.