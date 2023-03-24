Salsa Queen Becomes Largest Global Producer of Freeze-Dried Salsa

Beloved local business Salsa Queen recently received their largest order for their fresh, authentic, Mexican salsa and dips, and is now the largest producer of freeze-dried salsa in the world. (Yes, it’s a thing)

Salsa Royalty

Maharba Zapata, widely recognized as an eccentric businesswoman and the proprietor of a global brand, officially changed her name to reflect her exceptional salsa skills. She now goes by the name of Salsa Queen. Her quirky personality suits her new name, as well as her salsa and dips which are just as unique and fantastic. However, like most small businesses, starting out was a struggle.

Zapata arrived in the states as an undocumented immigrant and faced barriers enrolling in high school. Fast-forward a few years and Salsa Queen was a single mother to seven kids. Prompted by her need to provide for her family, Salsa Queen began selling handmade salsas at farmer’s markets until one day, she had an epiphany. She decided to make a cold call to Smith’s, and after one taste of her pico de gallo, the buyer immediately wanted her. She now sells in over 1300 stores across 25 states in Harmon’s, Associated Foods, Sprouts, and now Krogers.

What Even is Freeze-Dried Salsa?

Salsa Queen with her line of salsas. Photo courtesy Salsa Queen

Although Salsa Queen started off as a conventional salsa brand selling different types of dips, including Roasted Tomatillo, Queso Chipotle, Gourmet Pico, Creamy Jalapeno, and Mango Pineapple, she has now expanded her product line to sell something most people didn’t even know existed: freeze-dried salsa! After receiving their largest freeze-dried salsa order on record from Kroger, Salsa Queen has now earned the title of largest producer of freeze-dried salsa in the world. “By launching our freeze-dried salsas into additional Kroger stores, we can now offer our authentic Mexican salsas to consumers who crave fresh ingredients but desire a longer shelf life.” says Jim Birth, Salsa Queen’s general manager. An exciting new accomplishment for the company, but leads most people wondering: “Why would I ever need freeze-dried salsa?” There are quite a few reasons why you would want to try out this new food.

The standout benefit of Salsa Queen’s freeze-dried salsa is its extended shelf life, as Jim Birth has noted. This feature makes it an ideal choice for individuals looking to stock up on food items that last up to 25 years in your pantry, in preparation for uncertain events, or may I even say, an apocalypse. If Joel from The Last of Us had come across a stash of Salsa Queen’s flavorful freeze-dried salsa, he would have undoubtedly appreciated the find.

The nonperishable salsa is also an ideal snack for avid backpackers and hikers. While on a mountain trek, the last thing anyone wants is to eat a bland, stale granola bar. Considering the necessity to pack light and avoid items that may spill or spoil, freeze-dried food becomes an excellent option for mealtimes. Salsa Queen’s freeze-dried salsa can provide a lightweight and flavorful addition to the backpacker’s or hiker’s meal options.

Freeze-dried salsas also might make its way to the moon, as Birch is determined to become the official salsa of Elon Musks’ SpaceX. As freeze-dried foods are expanding, so is astronaut food, which has been rumored to be not the most tasteful of foods. This will make for an excellent alternative to the funky taste and texture of the pre-packaged mush they have to eat now.

What to Pair or Make with Salsa Queen?

Go fully freeze-dried and pair one of Salsa Queen’s products with some other freeze-dried meals, Adventure Meals and Backpacker’s Pantry have a range of options. Here are some of the best pairings to go with your freeze-dried salsa: Salsa Queen’s Gourmet Pico and Red Chili is best with the Chorizo Breakfast Scramble. While the Santa Fe Style Rice & Beans with Chicken and the Chicken Fajita Bowl pair best with her Mango Pineapple salsa or Queso Chipotle dip. If none of these options sound good to you, check out their websites linked above, you will definitely find one you like.

Salsa Queen offers a variety of recipes for traditional salsa and dips that are worth exploring. Here are five of her personal favorites to try out. The first is the Keto-Friendly Coconut Shrimp Tacos, which are an excellent low-carb alternative for those on a keto diet. The second is the Cajan Street Tray Dish, featuring jalapenos, potatoes, and onions. For a healthier option, try the Taco Salad. The Chilaquiles recipe, incorporating queso and chipotle and red chili, is also a must-try. Lastly, the Mango Pineapple Pizza with bacon and cauliflower crust is a unique and flavorful option. For more recipe ideas, visit here!

Don’t forget to stock up on salsa for Cinco De Mayo coming up. The following freeze-dried flavors will be available: Zesty Cantina, Roasted Tomatillo, Red Chili, and Mango Pineapple. Order them here or check your local Smiths, Harmons, and Fred Myers.

