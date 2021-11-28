Salt Lake’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Our 2021 Holiday gift guide is here! Discover unique and special gifts as well as solutions for your holiday gathering from Salt Lake magazine’s experts in finding that perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Give her Utah’s most radiant facial treatment—AVIVA WOMAN’s Micro-Infusion facial. This exclusive treatment infuses the skin with vitamins and peptides to help restore the skin’s natural glow.

$330 | 75 minute

999 E. Murray Holladay Rd., Ste 204, Millcreek

801-500-0919

Glass House is a happy modern design gallery and gift store with unique items, sourced locally and globally. Beautiful products are shared on social media and available for purchase online.

3910 S. Highland Dr., Millcreek

@glasshouseslc

801-274-2720

Give a gift they will treasure—all year long. Gift our Toffee of the Month membership for a delicious treat that lasts long past the holidays.

Individual boxes are available at Harmons, Whole Foods Market Utah, The Store, The Market at Park City and online.

863-333-5453

Maven Oak creates artistically inspired platters, grazing tables, platter boxes, gift cards, private workshops and charcuterie cups. Choose the platter life for your next event or gift to someone special.

hello@mavenoakcreative.com

@mavenoakcreative

Red Butte Garden Gift Shop

Find a unique selection of botanic-inspired gifts including specialty honey and tea products, vintage puzzles, fine jewelry, designer bags, accessories, greeting cards, gardening books, home and holiday décor, fairy garden supplies and more!

300 Wakara Way, SLC

801-585-0556

Messika My Move bracelet, featuring a leather double loop bracelet with a freely moving brilliant cut diamond motif. An ultra-versatile piece of luxury jewelry to suit any style. Motif in yellow gold, rose gold, or graphite titanium with a variety of bracelet strap colors available.

15 S. State St., SLC

801-532-3222

416 Main St., Park City

435-940-9470

Give the gift of golf this holiday season! Save on gift cards and merchandise at all Salt Lake City golf courses throughout the month of December.

801-485-7730

Sugar House Distillery, LLC

Sugar House Distillery is an award winning grain to glass distillery located in Salt Lake City. We distill our Vodka, Rum, Malt, Rye and Bourbon Whiskey using local grains. All of our spirits are distilled and bottled by Sugar House Distillery.

2212 S. West Temple, Unit #14, SLC

801-726-0403

