Get Your Spooky On At These 8 Salt Lake City Bars

Ignore all the gaudy Christmas decor infesting retail shops and grocery stores, October still belongs to Halloween! You know it, I know it, and our local bartenders know it too. Get into the spooky spirit at these Salt Lake city haunts serving ghoulish refreshments alongside on-theme activities.

ACME Bar’s Cabana Frights

The ephemeral sugarhouse bar is going full force with Halloween spirit. Dubbed “Cabana Frights”, the bar’s interior is decked out with gourds and ghouls. The drink and food offerings are similarly spookified, featuring mixtures like the Poison Arrow—Bourong, Rosemary, Cynar, Orgeat and WerewolfClaw (?).

Fright Night at Good Grammar

Every Wednesday in October Good Grammar is hosting a scary movie screening. Using their full-length projector screen, the double feature begins at 7 p.m. Enjoy seasonal cocktails while you watch, including their entry in our FTG cocktail contest!

Flanker’s Paranormal Tiki Parlor

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club transformed their tiki room into a spooky Halloween pop-up. The enchanted tropical speakeasy features a brand new collection of autumnal libations served in various on-theme vessels. If you’re only reason for the season is the ushering in of Basketball, Flanker is also launching their “Slam Dunk Menu” for Jazz fans on Oct. 25th. The fixed menu is available during home and away games and includes items like Pulled Pork Sliders, Chicken Wings, Burgers and Soft Pretzels.

Paranormal Tiki Parlor Oct. 18 – Nov. 1

Ghost of Gibson Menu

Haunted Walkthrough at Quarters Sugarhouse

Quarters’ patio has been reimagined as a haunted walk through named “The Journey to the After Life”. Grab a cocktail inside and step through a spiderwebbed hallway to reach an array of spooky photo ops. Inside, catch a classic horror flick projected upstairs or sit and enjoy the creative Halloweend decor. Quarters is also hosting various spooky events like Zombie Prom and a Monster Bash leading up to Halloween, see the full schedule on their instagram.

The Ghost of Gibson at Grand America Hotel

Sip on a ghoulish libation while lounging in the Grand America’s classic Gibson Lounge. For the month of October, the space has been bewitched into a Halloween haunt. Featuring spooky decor and frightfully fun elixirs like the Creepy Colada and Vampire’s Kiss, the Gibson lounge is ready to host your next Halloween happy hour!

Flanker Paranormal Tiki Parlor. Photo by Dan Campbell

Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops new Rare Room

Inspired by the new trend in “dark room decor,” Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops unveils a new speakeasy-style room teeming with sultry red lights and moody decor. Enjoy a Bone in Ribeye or a Wagyu steak while you channel Prohibition-era debauchery. While you’re they’re, don’t forget to try the Sugar House Caramel Appletini, an entry in our 2023 Farm-to-Glass cocktail contest!

WhyKIKI

Downtown drag haven WhyKiki has adorned their space with eerie spider webs and witchhats, and is hosting a variety of horrifying acts through the end of October. Visit on select nights for drag shows featuring iconic Halloween characters and a costume contest. The full schedule is available on their Instagram.

Water Witch and Bar Nohm Halloween Party

Visit sister bars Water Witch and Bar Nohm on All Hallow’s Eve where the Island Time crew will be slinging tropical creations on the patio.

Don’t forget to cast your vote for out 2023 Farm-to-Glass cocktail contest running through Oct. 31st!

See more stories like this and all of our food and drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.