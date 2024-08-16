The Best Bar Bites in Salt Lake City

There are dive bars in Salt Lake that I’ll go to when I’m craving a cold draft beer, and cocktail lounges I’ll splurge at to expand my palate. Then there are bars that I head to when I’m feeling peckish. And I’m peckish a lot. These are places that I feel have mastered the art of the bar bite to satisfy even the most specific of cravings. They’ve gone above and beyond the ubiquitous pickled egg in a jar to offer a quick and delicious snack that is unique to their style and identity. So when you’re feeling peckish—and trust me, you will—consider these snacks to accompany your preferred libation.

White Horse’s OG bar snack has single handedly rewired my brain’s craving for salt and vinegar chips with a glass of crisp white wine. Their house potato chips are combined with malt vinegar, truffle and a Sous-Vide egg, all shaken tableside for maximum enjoyment.

What to Pair it With: Any acidic wine plays well with this dish’s zing and saltiness, but my go-to would be a Riesling or a Suav Blanc.

Snap Peas at Franklin Ave Cocktails & Kitchen. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Light, fresh and tantalizingly simple. The snap peas at Franklin Ave combine herbaceous thai basil, mint and fresno peppers with coconut milk and chile crisp for an Asian-inspired fusion dish.

What to Pair it With: Bright spirits will compliment the delicate nature of snap peas, I would go for the Lavender Drop Spritz—an effervescent combo of Vodka, butterfly pea simple, lavender, lemon and cava.

Known for their heaping burgers and intriguing shot selection, Salt Lake bar Lucky 13 also offers classic fried dill pickle spears on their menu. Substitute them for your french fries and order a side of Lucky 13’s secret sauce—you’ll thank me later.

What to Pair it With: You could opt

for a hoity-toity pairing like a buttery chardonnay or a bright prosecco, but pickles and beer belong together. A crisp Lager will balance the pickle’s briny flavors.

Salt Lake’s newest bar and eatery has already built a loyal fanbase for this dish, to absolutely no one’s surprise. Roasted marrow, beer mustard, fried capers and chopped filet top a chunk of bone marrow for a decadent experience with every bite.

What to Pair it With: The Blunt Wrap, a boozy concoction of Plantation OFTD, Scotch, Benedictine and Carpano is an ideal partner for this dish. If you’re feeling up to the task, perhaps follow up with a mezcal or scotch bone marrow luge.

Scion Cider’s patio. Photo courtesy of Scion Cider.

If you don’t know about the tinned fish craze taking over the culinary world right now, get to know. Scion Cider offers a range of artisan tinned seafood served with pickles, hot sauce and Focaccia bread from their neighbors at C9 Market. Choose between high-quality, sustainable and delicious options like mackerel or smoked sea sprat.

What to Pair it With: A dry and tannic cider like Etta Place’s Dry sips lovely with conservas, I also enjoy a Basque-style pour like Shacksbury’s Arlo cider that can be slightly funky and tart.

Caffe Molisse’s lower-level wine bar is a top-tier date night locale, and serves up a condensed version of their sister restaurant’s Italian menu. The Prosciutto Dates are my go-to choice if I’m craving something sweet and savory all in one bite. Smoked almond stuffed dates wrapped in prosciutto with a red wine reduction and gorgonzola crumbles—need I say more?

What to Pair it With: All the bold flavors in this dish are best accentuated by a minerally, fruit-forward orange wine. Sip and savor a few options with BTG’s Orange is the New Blanc wine flight.

