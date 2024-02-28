Preview: KRCL Presents Margo Cilker’s Valley of the Heart’s Delight 24 Tour with Jeremy Ferrara

The State Room is an incubator for award winning artists like 2024 Grammy winner Allison Russell and the Grammy nominated duo War and Treaty. That trend continues with Margo Cilker. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this rising star on Friday, March 8, 2024 at The State Room.

Cilker is touring in support of her fantastic new album Valley of Heart’s Delight, an album Rolling Stone lists as #5 on their pick of the 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2023. Her stellar sophomore release, a travelog for a wandering spirit, delights this fellow gypsy rambler. Don’t let the title of the record’s first track, “Lowland Trail,” fool you, it’s an elevated musical experience from start-to-finish. With plenty of peaks and no valleys, the album’s songs of self-discovery and adventure invites the listener to go along for the ride. Just put it on the turntable (or streaming platform) and let it play out.

Cilker stokes my wanderlust with “I Remember Carolina,” a rhapsodic road song that would make James McMurtry proud. She breathes poetic life into each stop in her journey like “Went on a bender in Bozeman/ Sobered up in Hamilton/ Fell in love with a fisherman, but it was catch and release.”

“Keep It On A Burner” is a searing torch song with inflections of brass that conjures up notions of a New Orleans Second Line. On “Beggar For Your Love” Cilker delivers a whimsical and well-constructed tune mixing in the strum of an acoustic guitar with a piano, organ, bass, drum, and at the right moments, a subtle pluck of the banjo to pull on your heart strings. With elements of country, folk, and rock, there are no flaws on this 11-song musical adventure.

Much like they did in the 1960s with blues music, the British have already discovered Portland Oregon-based Cilker as an important American roots artist. The Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK) nominated Valley of Heart’s Delight for International Album of the Year. Her stunning debut album Pohorylle also received an AMA-UK nomination in 2022.

The Portland-based acoustic folk singer/songwriter Jeremy Ferrara opens the show. His soothing, mellow vibes will deliver the audience into the right, collective headspace for an evening of great music. His new album Darkness Is A Bright Sound is set for release in late March. Salt Lake audiences will get an early preview of his ethereal and dreamy folk offerings.

KRCL is presenting this Salt Lake city concert, so you know it’s gonna be great.

Fans of Lucinda Williams, Eilen Jewell, Gillian Welch, James McMurtry, Justin Townes Earl, Sierra Ferrell, or Nikki Lane will want to discover this exciting new artist.

Who: Margo Cilker with Jeremy Ferrara

What: Valley of the Heart’s Delight 24 Tour

Where: The State Room

When: Friday, March 8, 2024

Tickets and Info: https://thestateroompresents.com/state-room-presents/margo-cilker