Your Week Ahead: April 8 – April 14

Mansion tours, jazz jams, and flower festivals—oh my! There’s plenty to do in Salt Lake City this week, check out our weekly event roundup for date-night ideas, family fun or solo adventures. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar.

Monday 04/08

What: Craft Lake City Workshop: Watercolor Landscape Painting (21+)

Where: Alibi Bar & Place

When: 04/08, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Learn the basics of watercolor painting with local artist Nancy Andruk Olson of Brighter Day Pigments. This class is perfect for beginners who want to learn watercolor techniques and apply them by creating a vintage postcard-style landscape painting. Included in the purchase price of the workshop ticket, attendees will enjoy a signature cocktail (or non-alcoholic mocktail!) at Alibi Bar & Place, sponsored by St. Germain. Workshop participants will have the opportunity to purchase additional beverages during the class if they so choose. This workshop is a 21+ event and you must have a valid government-issued ID to enter.

What: Solar Eclipse Soundbath Meditation

Where: Cafe On 1st

When: 04/08, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Experience the magical energies of the Solar Eclipse with a night full of intention and meditation. This event will include an opening intention-setting affirmation meditation, followed by a dynamic meditation and breathwork series, an eclipse manifestation meditation, and a restorative sound healing experience.

Tuesday 04/09

What: Brianna Madia | Never Leave the Dogs Behind

Where: Salt Lake City Public Library, in the Nancy Tessa Auditorium

When: 04/09, 6 p.m.

Brianna Madia returns to The King’s English to celebrate her new memoir, Never Leave the Dogs Behind. Brianna will be in conversation with fellow adventurer and outdoor advocate Katie Boué. (Please note, dogs are not allowed at this event!)

What: Scion Cider & Caviar Club

Where: Scion Cider

When: 04/09, 7 p.m.

Scion Cider and Caviar Club are teaming up for a night of authentic Brazilian dishes, drinks and an all-vinyl set of deep Brazilian soul, samba, boss nova, and more. This event is 21+ and will require an ID.

What: April Zen Night Out

Where: Hideaway on Angel in Layton, UT

When: 04/09, 7 p.m.

April Zen Night Out is a night about self-care, connecting, meeting friends, relaxation and experiencing a little zen. It is a perfect opportunity to take a little time for yourself and have a zen night out! Radiate Nutrition will provide hydration drinks that hydrate the body and provide amazing health benefits without all the sugar.

Wednesday 04/10

What: Tulip Festival

Where: Thanksgiving Point – Ashton Gardens

When: 04/10, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Point’s award-winning annual Tulip Festival returns on April 10th. Visit their Ashton Gardens to enjoy over 75,000 blooming flowers including tulips, daffodils, poppies, hyacinths and more. Ticket prices vary throughout the week, so check their site for the full details.

What: McCune Mansion Tour

Where: McCune Mansion, 200 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103, USA

When: 04/10, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Spend an hour touring this elaborate historic mansion with Preservation Utah’s guides and learn about the history of this 1901 Utah showplace.

What: Beth Santos | Wander Woman

Where: The King’s English Bookshop

When: 04/10, 6 p.m.

Beth Santos, founder and CEO of Wanderful, a global women’s travel community and lifestyle brand, will discuss and sign her new book, Wander Woman: How to Reclaim Your Space, Find Your Voice, and Travel the World, Solo, at The King’s English Bookshop. Beth will also speak with Christine Winebrenner Irick, founder of Lotus Sojourns.

What: Through the Lens Spring Film Series

Where: The City Library

When: 04/10, 7 p.m.

In partnership with KUER’s Radiowest, the Utah Film Center presents its Through the Lens Spring Film Series. April 10th’s free screening is “Hot Shot,” a gripping documentary delving into the most devastating wildfires in the American West and the firefighters who battle them.

Thursday 04/11

What: Special Order Wine Tastings

Where: Tea Zaanti

When: 04/11, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday night wine tasting at Tea Zaanti featuring natural wines that can’t be easily found on Utah liquor store shelves. The pre-selected menu includes two 2.5oz wine pours and plenty of conversation about them! This is a 21+ event.

What: Music Meets Movies – The Elephant 6 Recording Co.

Where: Brewvies Cinema Pub

When: 04/11, Tickets at door at 6:30 p.m. / Movie at 7:30

KRCL and Brewvies present Music Meets Movies featuring the film The Elephant 6 Recording Co. The documentary tells the story of the experimental 90s rock collective through archival footage, interviews, and personal anecdotes. Tickets are $10 or two-for-one with a KRCL shirt. This is a 21+ event.

What: Jazz Jam with Archipelagos

Where: HK Brewing Co.

When: 04/11, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Join HK Brewing Co. for their Jazz Jam night! The night will kick off with an hour of music with The Archipelagos with their Jazz/Latin/yacht rock/AOR jams. Then, from 9 p.m. until midnight, join the fun for an open jazz jam session. Grab your instruments, unleash your inner jazz maestro, and make some unforgettable music together! This is a 21+ event.

Friday 04/12

What: Star Party at Flight Park

Where: Salt Lake County Flight Park

When: 04/12, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Clark Planetarium and Parks & Recreation are teaming up for a night of free stargazing at Salt Lake County Flight Park. Learn more about what is out there in the visible night sky while you stargaze.

What: Deep & Progressive

Where: Varley

When: 04/12, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Join Varley for a night of deep and progressive house music. This is a 21+ event.

Saturday 04/13

What: Alta Earth Day

Where: at the bottom of Collins lift

When: 04/3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Alta hosts its 15th annual community Alta Earth Day featuring local sustainable organizations, live music and generous opportunity drawings (new skis, outdoor gear, climbing passes and more!) This event encourages environmental stewardship, diversity in outdoor recreation, responsible recreation and awareness of the relationship between climate change and the future of the ski industry.

What: Strength in Shades Black History Month – Black Owned Business Market

Where: Publik Roasting Company

When: 04/13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Shop small this new year and support talented, local, Black-owned small businesses by attending the Strength in Shades market! This is a family and dog-friendly event, so go and support your local makers.

What: Antelope Island Star Party with Ogden Astronomical Society

Where: Antelope Island

When: 04/13, 6 p.m.

The Ogden Astronomical Society is hosting its first public star party of the 2024 season on Antelope Island. Join them for a night of celestial stargazing with safe solar viewing through telescopes. You are welcome to bring your own equipment to this event as well! This is an open, come-and-go-as-you-wish event.

Sunday 04/14

What: Urban Flea Market

Where: The Gateway

When: 04/14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Salt Lake City’s largest flea market! The Urban Flea Market featured 65 vendors selling unique eclectic vintage and antique goods, as well as handcrafted items. Admission is $3, cash only.

What: Drag Brunch – A Cancer Fundraiser

Where: Lucero Hair and Wellness

When: 04/14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Anita Kure presents Drag Brunch: A Cancer Fundraiser. Join them for delectable cuisine and signature drinks while being dazzled by spectacular drag performances. All proceeds will be benefiting the Health Equity Fund of the American Cancer Society. This is a 21+ event.

