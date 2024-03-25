Your Week Ahead: March 25 — March 31

Spring has sprung in the Beehive state and there are plenty of around-town activities to help you embrace the season. From DIY terrarium classes to free yoga sessions to good-old-fashioned sporting showdowns. For even more events this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 3/25

What: Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Wheeler Historic Farm

When: 3/25, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit Wheeler Farm with the whole family to partake in a scavenger hunt Easter event where you’ll solve riddles to collect eggs. Participants can choose between levels of difficulty to accommodate the younger Easter hunters, and enjoy other activities like wagon rides and photos with the Easter Bunny.

What: Jazz vs. Mavericks

Where: The Delta Center

When: 3/25, 7 p.m.

The Jazz faceoff with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 7 p.m.

Tuesday 3/26

What: Kathryn Aalto: The Natural World of Winnie-The-Pooh

Where: Red Butte Garden

When: 3/26, at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

As part of their Cultivating Wisdom & Wonder Speaker Series, Red Butte Garden is hosting Kathryn Aalto: The Natural World of Winnie-the-Pooh. Join Kathryn Aalto at Red Butte Garden as she tells the story of the real places and rare flora and fauna in the forest that inspired A.A. Milne to create the “Hundred Acre Wood”. Tickets are $25.

What: Food Truck Tuesday

Where: The Gallivan Center

When: 3/26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, Gallivan Center hosts a selection of Utah food trucks. This Tuesday’s lineup includes Comfort Bowl, Strippin Dippin Chicken, Green Chile House and more.

Wednesday 3/27

What: Tipsy Wednesdays

Where: Flanker’s 80’s Cocktail Pop-Up Bar

When: 3/27, 5 p.m. to close

Flankers has once again transformed their Tiki bar into a 80s-themed speakeasy. Filled with neon lights, disco-ball cocktails and plenty of flamingo flamboyance, the evening also features sounds from DJ Robin Banks. Arrive between 5 and 7 p.m to enjoy specialty $5 food items.

What: Yoga & Beer

Where: The Gateway

When: 3/27, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Gateway brings you Yoga & Beer, a weekly event to clear your mind. The 60-minute yoga class is led by Salt Lake Power Yoga instructors, who integrate optional beer-drinking postures throughout the class. Class is free, beers are $5. Space is limited, reserve here!

What: Witchy Wednesday-Making Crystal Terrariums

Where: Pleiadian Alter

When: 3/27, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Metaphysical shop Pleiadian Altar invites you to expand your creativity and get in touch with your inner witch through their moss terrarium workshop. Prices start at $15 depending on the jar and crystals chosen. The event is from 4-9 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Friday 3/29

What: Femme as Folk: Book More Womxn presents Ginger and The Gents with Salduro

Where: Lighthouse Lounge in Ogden

When: 3/29, 7 p.m.

Femme As Folk: Book More Womxn is a new multi-genre music festival series featuring women, transgender, and nonbinary musicians every Friday and Saturday in March at Lighthouse Lounge in Ogden. All shows start at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. $10 cash or card at the door. All proceeds are for the artists and Rock Camp SLC.

What: Easter Cocktails: Sip, Savor and Celebrate by Simplicity Spirits co.

Where: 335 West 1930 S, Ste C, SLC

When: 3/29, 6:30 p.m.

Local distiller Simplicity Spirits Co. is hosting an Easter-themed cocktail class where you’ll learn to make two spring-forward libations. Cost is $15, 21+ over.

What: Plazapalooza at Snowbird

Where: Snowbird Plaza

When: 3/29, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Snowbird introduces a spring concert series featuring free live music every Friday. Apres food and drinks will be provided from Subie Shack and the Birdfeeder. This Friday’s installment features sounds from Mr. Ok & The Last Light.

What: Blossoms & Bubbly Flower Arranging Class

Where: Goldener Hirsch

When: 3/29, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The luxe Park City resort is hosting a floral arranging class led by local florist, Flower Bar Co. from 3-5 p.m. Guests can enjoy a glass of champagne or a non-alcoholic spritz while they learn about the art of floral design.

What: Create Your Character

Where: Urban Arts Gallery

When: 3/29, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join Nick Lokeni at Urban Arts Gallery for a unique take on character creation. What sets this event apart is the element of chance – every stroke of your pencil is accompanied by a roll of the die, determining the attributes that will shape your character’s identity. From mystical powers to quirky attributes, the dice add an extra layer of unpredictability and fun to your artistic endeavors.

What: Salt Lake City Tattoo Expo

Where: The Salt Palace

When: 3/29-3/31, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The annual SLC Tattoo Expo returns to the Salt Palace for the weekend! The three-day event hosts 150 studios and over 300 tattoo artists from around the globe. Find more info, and schedule a walk-up, on their site.

Saturday 3/30

What: Springfest

Where: The Leonardo

When: 3/30, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Leonardo is celebrating the arrival of spring with a full day of family-friendly activities. Hosted in partnership with the Ogden Nature Center, the itinerary includes face painting, an egg scavenger hunt and a chance to meet a real Easter bunny. Tickets are $15, members receive 50% off.

What: Level Crossing 5th Anniversary Party

Where: Level Crossing Brewing

When: 3/30, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is thrilled to announce its 5th Anniversary Party on March 30, 2024. Along with this great milestone, we will be releasing our highly sought-

after Space Oddity Hazy DIPA. The all-day event will be at our 2496 S. West Temple location and will feature live music throughout the day, cornhole courts, along with a contest for best spaced themed costume.

