Salt Lake City and Homeless Resource Centers Come Together for the NBA All-Star Weekend

With less than a week to go, thousands of Utahns are gearing up for Salt Lake City to host this year’s NBA All-Star weekend. However one thing many of us aren’t thinking about is how an event set to bring in over 100,000 people can affect our city’s homeless population.

Fortunately, the Utah State Office of Homeless Services, Salt Lake County, Salt Lake City and Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness released a joint statement on Friday, Feb. 10 addressing their plans to mitigate the health and safety risks that come with such a large scale event and to accommodate the city’s homeless population during the weekend long activities.

Throughout the weekend homeless service providers will be operating over 300 overflow beds with an additional 90 beds available at the Central City Recreation Center (615 S. 300 East, Salt Lake City) from noon on Sunday, Feb. 18 until 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

Along with providing beds, Salt Lake City’s homeless services plan to make this event more accessible by hosting watch parties at the following locations and dates:

These agencies ended their statement by saying, “We are grateful for the strong partnerships between government leaders and the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness who came together to ensure people experiencing homelessness are able to enjoy the NBA festivities in safe and welcoming locations.”

Check out other ways to experience the NBA All-Star Game and adjacent events, coming to Salt Lake City Feb. 17-19, 2023.

Discover the latest community news in SLC and beyond. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your guide to the best of life in Utah.