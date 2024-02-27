Search
Salt Lake magazine
Chef Matt Crandall of Franklin Avenue Cocktails & Kitchen

2024 Best Restaurant: Franklin Avenue

One of our 2023 restaurants to watch, Franklin Avenue is technically a bar, NOT a restaurant, as Utah law dictates. Franklin Avenue is, yes, a great bar, but we assert that it is also a great restaurant. The menu from the mind of Chef Matt Crandall ignores the “bar” in bar food and offers intelligent well-executed plates. Sure there’s a burger (a Wagyu burger, actually) but Dungeness crab? What? Panelist Stuart Melling gave a nod to their long hours, meaning they’re open whenever Stuart is feeling peckish, which is often and randomly. 

231 S. Edison St., SLC  |  franklinaveslc.com

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.

