Search
Salt Lake magazine
HomeEat & DrinkDining Awards
Manoli and Katrina Katsanevas of Manoli's. Photo by Adam Finkle.

2024 Best Restaurant: Manoli’s

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pugh

In January, a pipe broke above Manoli and Katrina Katsanevas’ restaurant on 900 South, a setback that could have shuttered the place. Instead, they took a hiatus and completely retooled, adding enclosed patio space, more seating an expanded bar and storage for their fabulous all-Greek natural wine selection “I am so glad they were able to phoenix from the ashes,” says panelist Lydia Martinez. Reopening in July, Manoli’s didn’t lose a step. The food—traditional Greek dishes with presentation and influence from France, Spain and Italy—is a flavorful tour of Mediterranean cuisine. Manoli and Katrina lead a crew of excellent servers and cooks by example. Most nights you’ll find them on the line or working the front of the house. 

402 E. Harvey Milk Blvd., SLC | manolison9th.com

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pughhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Jeremy Pugh is Salt Lake magazine's Editor. He covers culture, history, the outdoors and whatever needs a look. Jeremy is also the author of the book "100 Things to Do in Salt Lake City Before You Die" and the co-author of the history, culture and urban legend guidebook "Secret Salt Lake."
Previous article
Editor’s Note: ‘Where Should We Eat?’
Next article
2024 Dining Awards: Utah Classics and Restaurants to Watch

Similar Articles

2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: Urban Hill

Dining Awards Jeremy Pugh -
Last year, we named Urban Hill one of our four restaurants to watch. The Salt Lake outpost of Park City’s Hearth & Hill announced...

Salt Lake Magazine’s 2024 Dining Awards

Dining Awards Jeremy Pugh -
It’s the Eternal Question. “Where Should We Eat?” It’s a query that we ask ourselves as hunger sets in. It’s a question that couples...

Most Popular

© 2024 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
Dining Awards

2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: Urban Hill

Jeremy Pugh - 0