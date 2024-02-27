2024 Best Restaurant: Manoli’s

In January, a pipe broke above Manoli and Katrina Katsanevas’ restaurant on 900 South, a setback that could have shuttered the place. Instead, they took a hiatus and completely retooled, adding enclosed patio space, more seating an expanded bar and storage for their fabulous all-Greek natural wine selection “I am so glad they were able to phoenix from the ashes,” says panelist Lydia Martinez. Reopening in July, Manoli’s didn’t lose a step. The food—traditional Greek dishes with presentation and influence from France, Spain and Italy—is a flavorful tour of Mediterranean cuisine. Manoli and Katrina lead a crew of excellent servers and cooks by example. Most nights you’ll find them on the line or working the front of the house.

402 E. Harvey Milk Blvd., SLC | manolison9th.com

