Alpine Distilling’s Social Aid & Pleasure Club 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bartender: Xania V. Woodman

“I have held just about every possible job at Alpine Distilling since meeting Sara and Rob Sergent in 2016 and joining the team in 2017. Today, I oversee all of Alpine’s events in Park City and anywhere in the world they need me to be, as well as doing all manner of media, sales and mixology outreach. Before moving to Park City and getting back into hospitality, I lived in Las Vegas and enjoyed a full and rewarding career in the realms of food, beverage, nightlife and travel media.”

Alpine Distilling, Pomme-Pomme Seventy-Five. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photo. Alpine’s Xania V. Woodman, Pomme-Pomme Seventy-Five. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photo.

Cocktail: Pomme-Pomme Seventy-Five

An approachable, rustic take on a gin-based French 75 that is Utah to its core, featuring Alpine Distilling’s Elevated Gin and Preserve Liqueur, a house-made Apple Pie Spice rich syrup and topped with Etta Place’s Grand Circle Semi-Dry Apple Cider.

Recipe:

1.5 oz. Alpine Distilling Elevated Gin

.5 oz. Alpine Distilling Preserve Liqueur

.5 oz. fresh lemon juice, strained

.5 oz. Apple Pie Spice rich syrup (2:1) (see below)

Combine over ice, shake for just one or two seconds to combine, then strain into a double-rocks glass over fresh ice and top with 2 oz. Etta Place Grand Circle Semi-Dry Apple Cider (to top). Garnish with a dehydrated apple slice sprinkled with edible gold glitter.

Apple Pie Spice Rich Syrup: Combine cane sugar and cold water (2:1 ratio) in a saucepan with apple pie spices (cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, etc), and bring to just about a simmer. Immediately cut heat, cover, and allow to steep. When sugar is completely dissolved (clear) and the syrup cooled, fine-strain out the solids and bottle for use.

Explore the cocktail trail and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.