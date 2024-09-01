The Local Eatery & Bar 2024 Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Bartender: Trenton Thornley

“I began bartending in 2004 at a crab house in Baltimore, M.D. My penchant for rambling led to a diversified intro to the industry, stretching from Maryland to Washington—dives and pool halls to craft cocktail and wine bars. I finally found roots in Seattle where I spent over a decade immersed in the Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill scenes. I’m now the lead bartender at Good Bar at the Local Eatery & Bar in downtown Salt Lake City.”

The Local Eatery & Bar, Trenton Thornley—Sweet Down in the Fire. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography. The Local Eatery & Bar, Sweet Down in the Fire. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Cocktail: Sweet Down In The Fire

It’s a sweet and smoky riff on a bourbon sour with a High West Bourbon base and a farm-to-glass focus with bell pepper and peach juices, Heirloom Tomato Beet Tarragon Foam, as well as habanero and jalapeño peppers and local raw honey for a Hot Pepper Honey Syrup.

Recipe:

1.5 oz High West Bourbon

1 oz Yellow & Orange Bell Pepper Juice

0.5 oz Yellow Peach Juice

0.25 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Hot Pepper Honey Syrup (recipe below)

1 dash Tobacco Bitters

3 dash Peach Bitters

Heirloom Tomato Beet Tarragon Foam (recipe below)

Prepare Foam and set aside. Combine all ingredients except Foam in a shaking tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled rocks glass. Spoon Foam over top of drink to taste.

Tomato Beetroot Tarragon Foam:

0.5 oz heirloom tomato juice

0.5 oz raw beet juice

0.5 oz tarragon simple syrup (see below)

0.5 oz aquafaba

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin. Dry shake (no ice) for 10 seconds. Add ice to tin and shake for 10 more seconds. Double strain into a double-shot glass. Let rest to allow the foam to separate.

Hot Pepper Honey Syrup:

1 cup local honey

¾ cup water

2 habanero quartered

5 jalapenos sliced

Bring all ingredients to a boil then simmer for 10 mins. Strain out seeds and peppers. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Tarragon Simple Syrup:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

5 sprigs of fresh tarragon

Dissolve sugar in water over medium heat until boil. Turn off the heat and stir in tarragon sprigs. Remove from heat and cover; steep for 10 minutes. Strain out tarragon with a fine strainer. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Explore the cocktail trail and vote for your favorite cocktail in the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest.

About the 2024 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

Eighteen bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout September and October by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.