Preview: Los Amigos Invisibles Cool Love Tour w/ Senxao

Summer’s almost over, but that doesn’t mean Salt Lake concerts are gone. The Commonwealth Room is hosting a dance party with Los Amigos Invisibles on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The venue’s disco ball won’t be the only thing spinning, so slip into those dancing shoes and club duds and get ready to shake it.

Formed in Venezuela’s underground music scene during the 1990s, Los Amigos Invisible gained a following in the Caracas club scene. They sent a few of their CDs to a record store in New York City only to be discovered by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne who loved their eclectic concoction of Latin beats mixed with 1970s American disco and ‘80s British acid jazz, not to mention a little Afro-funk. That blend created a unique dance sound that gets everyone up and moving.

Byrne signed the band to his record label, Luaka Bop, and the group moved to Brooklyn where they recorded and released their American debut album The New Sound of the Venezuelan Gozadera. They followed that record with their Grammy-nominated Arepa 3000: A Venezuelan Journey into Space. The band has recorded a dozen albums, received five Grammy nominations, and won two Latin Grammy Awards. Their latest release Cool Love, a three-year labor of love in the making, offers us a full load of fresh Latin-funk dance rhythms.

You don’t have to speak Spanish to enjoy this dance band. The music will do all the talking.

Fun fact: The band got its name from the long-running Venezuelan TV show Human Values where the host referred to his viewing audience as his invisible friends–los amigos invisibles.

Opening the evening’s dance vibes is Senxao, Utah’s best Latin band. The Salt Lake City crew appeals to diverse audiences including the Latin music scene and the multilingual party scene. Nayi Escalona, a talented singer/songwriter from Venezuela, leads the band as it transcends genre and moves effortlessly between Puerto Rican, Cuban, Venezuelan, Mexican and Afro-Caribbean and American-pop rhythms. Their repertoire spans from the lively beats of Cumbia and Reggaeton to the fiery rhythms of Salsa and Merengue.

Who: Los Amigos Invisibles w/ Senxao

What: Cool Love Tour

Where: The Commonwealth Room

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Tickets and info: www.thestateroompresents.com

