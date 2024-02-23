Editor’s Note: ‘Where Should We Eat?’

We’ve all been there. Peering forlornly into the fridge or listlessly scrolling through delivery apps. But. Suddenly. Inspiration. “Ah ha! Come on! Let’s go out. Let’s go somewhere new!”

Then, depression sets in…but where?

Jeremy Pugh, Executive Editor. Photo credit Natalie Simpson

It is after all one of life’s eternal questions. It comes up constantly, with friends, family, out-of-town guests—never mind birthdays. And all too often, we admit defeat. “Fine, we’ll get a pizza, again.” This is nothing against pizza, of course, but this town is filled with unforgettable dining experiences that are unique, local and delicious, and we can help you find them. Once again, Salt Lake magazine presents its list of the best restaurants in Utah. Let us guide you to answers to the question.

Inside this year’s Dining Awards Edition, you’ll find the 15 Best Utah Restaurants, some will be familiar and some will be discoveries. We chose these restaurants because they represent something more than just a place to be fed. Dining is about company, friends and someone else doing the dishes. Our winners demonstrate high bars in service, atmosphere and something ineffable that is always hard to put a finger on. “Best,” after all, is a subjective term. We also take the occasion to recognize industry standouts who go above and beyond “best” in areas of hospitality, community service and education. Utah’s food and beverage industry is a community of people who share a common passion for making food that extends beyond their tables.

So if you haven’t guessed, this issue is dedicated to the premise that we should make eating an occasion to feel special—not just something for special occasions.

And use the guest soap already.

