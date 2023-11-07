Salt Lake Mag Social Pages: November/December

Salt Lake magazine held its 2023 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest Kickoff Party at Market Street Grill’s Cottonwood Heights on Sept. 18, 2023. At the event, guests enjoyed samples from 19 bars and restaurants that entered the contest and served specialty cocktails made with local produce and ingredients during the contest. Guests also enjoyed a spirit tasting from Beehive Distillery and Sugar House Distillery and wine and non-alcoholic tastings from Vine Lore. The event, also sponsored by Toast (a restaurant point of sale and management system) and Libations (a local wine and spirits broker), was the formal kick-off for the contest.

Through Oct. 31 readers could vote on saltlakemagazine.com and magazine judges evaluated the entries. The winner was announced on Oct. 31st.

Salt Lake magazine’s Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest Kickoff Party

March 15, 2023, Market Street Grill & Oyster Bar, Cottonwood Heights, Photos by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography. (Find more images from the event, here!)

Faith Scheffler, Whitley Davis, Brenda Gomez from Log Haven Lorin Wilkie, Kate Merrick, Jacklyn Smith Sam Black, Joel Aoyagi, Bijan Ghiai from Urban Hill Morgan Fetters and Steve Paganelli from Webaholics Randall Curtis and Tony Vainuku Penny Lanzarotta from Casot Wine Bar Connie Daniels, Juan Guttierrez, Rina Mackenzie, Nicea Degering

SUWA’s Mix Tape Party

September 9, 2023, Natural History Museum of Utah

Photos by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

Redrock enthusiasts (L to R) David Garbett, O2 Utah Executive Director; Sharon Buccino, SUWA Board Member; Laura Peterson, SUWA Staff Attorney Scott Groene, SUWA Executive Director; Rebecca Chavez-Houck, SUWA Board of Directors Vice-Chair & Secretary; Tom Kenworthy, SUWA Board Chair Robert Gehrke, Sarah Dehoney, and Joellyn Manville and 5. SUWA hosted their 1980s-themed 40th Anniversary Celebration at the Natural History Museum of Utah

Cowboys with Heart

July 15, 2023, TAG Ranch

Photos by Sparkle Photography

Javier Palomarez and Sarah Ash Glenn and Susan Rothman Lucy Wasmund and Anna Wasmund Jacquelyn Pearson, Amy and Mike George, Rita Corbin, Terry Kelley and Lauren Johnson Marcus Hanley, Rob Moore, Jestine Salazar and Braden Moore Mike Dever and Jennifer Jackenthal

Craft Lake City DIY Festival

August 11, 12 & 13, 2023, Utah State Fairgrounds

Photos by John Barkiple

Natalie Allsup-Edwards of Hand Drawn Photo Booth, Maddison Hathaway of Madd Mongrel Mary Ann and Caroline Jensen Harper Haase, Belynda Magalei Heidi and Shea Gillies of Senor Smokes Wendy Juarez of Prime Corn Mike White, RAS the ROBOT

Call for Photos

We welcome your photos of recent social events around Utah. Please send high-resolution photos (.jpg format) to magazine@saltlakemagazine.com with the subject line “Social” and a package of images and event/caption information in a file transfer service we can access. Submissions must be accompanied by names and a description of the event (who, what, when, where, why).