Hotel Bars in Salt Lake Even Locals with Love

Hotel bars have often been dismissed as mingling spaces for out-of-towners and peacocking opportunities for the new hire to impress their ancient CEO. But as Salt Lake becomes inundated with sleek new lodgments left and right, hotel bars join the ranks of our increasingly acclaimed nightlife scene. Between rooftop lounges and hidden alpine watering holes, these five hotel bars in Salt Lake are topping locals’ lists of places we’d like to spend a Saturday night.

Van Ryder—Le Meridien

Located in a new mixed-use development called The West Quarter, Van Ryder is a rooftop bar inside Le Meridien hotel. Inside, moody decor and polished wood accents convey an air of maturity juxtaposed by furry loungers and modern LED rope lights. The covered patio is the real star, where you can take in mountain views gathered around afire pit. The modest menu offers casual fare with a sophisticated twist, with standouts including Pork Belly Bao and Short Rib Poutine. Van Ryder’s cocktail offerings are equally delicious, with favorites like The Butch Cassidy and Ride or Die.

131 S. 300 West, SLC, vanrdyersaltlake.com

Photo courtesy of Laurel Brasserie & Bar

The Grand America

European-inspired brasserie Laurel Brasserie & Bar offers a grand experience without the lavish price tag. The dual-sided bar overlooks the city and its bartenders whip up refreshing takes on classics using local spirits. Offered daily from 3-5 p.m., Laurel’s happy hour is a worthy mention with half-priced items like heirloom tomato tartlet, burrata, cheese platters and pigs in a blanket.

555 S. Main St., SCL, laurelslc.com

Photo courtesy of The Owl Bar.

The Owl Bar—Sundance Resort

Drink like an outlaw at the same watering hole Butch Cassidy frequented in Wyoming. No need to head up North, the 1890s bar was moved from Thermopolis and restored in another notorious Utah man’s hideaway—Sundance Resort. The cabin-like bar is a perfect place to heal your bruised body and ego after an epic yard sale, and its spacious patio offers sweeping alpine views. Visit Owl Bar on a weekend for live music from national and local talent. Another tip: Get the Dirty Fries.

8841 N. Alpine Loop Rd., Sundance, sundanceresort.com

Photo courtesy of St. Regis Bar.

The St. Regis Bar—St. Regis

Two words: Mountain. Views. St. Regis’ flagship bar embraces Park City opulence in every sense. Leather seats pull up to a mahogany bar where a hand-painted mural depicts the mining town’s rich history. Stop in for an après-ski whiskey and a selection of raw bar items. Of course, any mention of St. Regis would be incomplete without a tip of the hat to the 7452 Bloody Mary. Combining the usual ingredients with green apple, celery juice and wasabi powder, it’s no wonder the resort churns out over 150,000 bloodies every year.

2300 Deer Valley Drive East, Park City, srdvdining.com

It’s All Fun and Games—And Booze

There’s no denying the fun in a good-old-fashioned drinking game. With a beer in your hand, even a four-hour game of Catan becomes bearable. So if you’re in the mood for some competition with cocktails, consider these bar games found at breweries, dive bars and pubs.

Trivia at Bewilder Brewing: Test your brainpower at Bewilder Brewing’s Trivia night hosted every Wednesday.

Breaking Bingo at Bar Named Sue: Try your luck at winning a bingo jackpot at Bar Named Sue. Their breaking bingo event occurs every Thursday and offers a cash prize of up to $3,000.

Board Game night at Level Crossing Brewery:Every Tuesday night, Ales and Allies brings in 120 board games free to use with your crew.

Mario Kart Tournament at Piper Down: Show off your Mario moves at a tournament hosted every

Monday at 7 p.m.

