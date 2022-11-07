The Grand Opening of Salt Lake City’s Hyatt Regency

For two years, residents of Salt Lake City have kept a watchful eye on the mammoth glass skyscraper being erected near the Salt Palace Convention Center. Finally, 15 years of meticulous planning and $337 million dollars later, the sleek hotel has finally opened its doors. To celebrate the occasion, the Hyatt group hosted a Grand Opening celebration on Nov. 2, 2022, marked with High West cocktails, butter boards, live music, prime rib and death-defying entertainment—how could we pass up dinner and a show?

Photo by Laura Kinser

Arriving at the hotel on a snowy evening, guests were greeted in the sleek lobby by a stilt walker whose lengthy ballgown doubled as a purple carpet. The spacious lobby boasts custom woodwork and tech-driven design to accommodate business travelers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. The hotel’s designers stuck to Utah’s alpine roots, traces of a mountain lifestyle are manifest in the decor’s earthy tones and relaxed furnishings. The lobby floor also boasts a 24-hour market, cocktail lounge and a casual sit-down restaurant, The Salt Republic, one of three restaurants in the hotel.

Photo by Laura Kinser

After hesitantly trodding down the living purple carpet, we ascended to the hotel’s second floor for craft libations and lavish apps. I opted for a smoked High West lemonade—until I noticed the torched bone marrow whiskey luge station (yes, that’s a thing) practically shouting my name. Following the call, I watched in awe as the bartender torched bone marrow and poured a shot of rye down the grooves into a fresh glass.

Photo by Laura Kinser

With a drink in hand, we moved to the hotel’s marquee meeting space, the Regency Ballroom where floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the city. At 23,015 sq. ft, it is Utah’s second-largest event space after the Salt Palace. The space was aptly staged for the festivity with swanky sofas and reception-style dining stations and photo ops.

Photo by Laura Kinser

Among speeches by Hotel Manager Pina Purpero and other Hyatt team members, performances by Utah Live Bands’ musicians and aerialist duo Transcend captivated audiences. At one point, the talented pair gave an adrenaline-filled aerial performance whilst blindfolded. Once we’d had our fill of flatbread pizza, funeral potatoes and prosecco, we were offered tours of the 26-story hotel.

Photo by Laura Kinser

Photo by Laura Kinser

The Hyatt’s 700 rooms are located on the upper floors, so you won’t be stuck with a view of a rooftop wasteland. At Mar | Muntanya, Executive Chef Tyson Peterson has curated an eclectic Spanish menu utilizing ingredients sourced from Spain. Nearby, the Hyatt’s West-facing heated outdoor pool promises an unforgettable sunset soak. Additional Plein-air spaces are available for private parties, and I can easily picture the weddings that will no doubt take place here.

Their tours finished, guests made their way to the neon-lit afterparty where more live music continued well into the evening. The overall experience was bougie yet adventurous, we’re ready to check-in.

Photo by Laura Kinser

