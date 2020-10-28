It’s time once again for Salt Lake mag’s annual Cocktail Contest. Eight of the city’s best bartenders have created special celebratory cocktails in honor of the season. Your job: Taste and vote. The contest runs through the month of November.

Salt Lake magazine has altered its annual cocktail contest to suit the times. All of these bars are doing their utmost to keep you safe and stay in business.

So taste all the cocktails, tip big and vote on your favorite. Part of the money goes to Be One Small Miracle, a charity that benefits those in the service industry.

If you’re not going out, make the drinks at home. You can still vote on your favorite. And you can still donate. In either case, the contest winner gets a big prize, you’ll be doing several good deeds at once—contributing to a worthy cause and helping keep our artisanal cocktail bars in business—and having fun into the bargain.

Yes, it’s a win-win-win situation. Go to saltlakemagazine.com for details.

And be of good cheer.

