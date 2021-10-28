How many bartenders does it take to make a cocktail contest? Twelve. But they’ll all tell you how much better they made cocktail contests at their last bar. So it goes with bartenders. Cocky and brash are part of the deal—especially for 12 of the city’s best drink-slingers. Last September, we invited a dirty dozen of these scoundrels to a photoshoot at The Shop, a new co-working space inside one of those apartment/condo things that are going up everywhere. It was neutral ground for a friendly and nerdily competitive group who were there to give us their best shot(s) for the 2021 Salt Lake magazine cocktail contest. (BTW, it was also a Sunday morning after the Saturday shift. Luckily, there was plenty of hair of the dog on hand.)

Bartenders Assemble! We gathered some of the city’s best drink-slingers together to share tales and locally sourced drink recipes.

Top row (l-r): Jacob Sanders, Nick Harward, Esther Nemethy, Michaela Dransfield, Maddy Schmidt, Christopher Stephenson

Bottom row (l-r): Joel Aoyagi, Michael Montoya, Adam “Scoop” Kaessner, Dominique Medel

The back story? Each year we invite a selection of the city’s craftiest craft cocktail creators to make a seasonal cocktail, using fresh ingredients and local spirits. And then we ask you, yes you, to tell us what you think. Each of the bars and their tenders in our contest will serve up their special concoctions from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. We merely ask you to go drink. Then, go drink again and cast your votes below. If you’re not ready to go out, we got you. We asked all of our contestants to provide recipes suitable for the home bar. (Bonus: You can decide how much “holiday spirit” you want.) Mix at home or belly up to the bar, and ballot-box stuffing is encouraged. Finally, a rabbi, a priest and a minister walk into a bar. The bartender looks up and says, “Is this some kind of joke?” Nope. Sip. Vote. Repeat.

Adam “Scoop” Kaessner

Water Witch

Seething Song

1 oz Neisson Rum

1 oz Pisco Logia

1 oz Cappelletti

1 oz strawberry gardenia mix (below)

¾ oz lemon

Top with Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

Pair with Caputo’s presents Wild Jura chocolate

Strawberry cappelletti powder (below)

Strawberry Gardenia Mix

115 grams butter

115 grams Hollow Tree wildflower honey

20 grams freeze-dried strawberries

25 grams Cappelletti

5 grams salt

Simmer all except strawberries over low heat. Stir to combine. Add and macerate strawberries for 10 minutes. Strain and keep at room temperature.

Cappelletti Powder

Pour a few ounces of Cappelletti on a baking tray dehydrate or set in the sun until liquid has evaporated. Scrape off the sheet and blend with salt and freeze-dried strawberries.

Joel Aoyagi

Stoneground

The Malouf

¼ oz lemon juice

¼ oz dry Curacao

1½ oz roasted parsnip juice

¾ oz cinnamon simple

¾ oz spiced rum

¾ oz vodka

2 dashes of black walnut bitters

Orange swath (expressed)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Former Salt Lake editor Mary Malouf used to joke about the possibility of a parsnip cocktail. Now it’s happened, and it’s named for her. We’re sure she’d be tickled.

Maddy Schmidt

Alibi

Dead Man’s Party

1 oz Hamilton Beachbum Zombie Rum

1 oz Wahaka Espadin

¾ oz lime juice

½ oz Caffe Lolita

¾ oz pineapple ancho shrub

Combine all ingredients in shaker. Shake and strain onto crushed ice.

Pineapple Ancho Shrub

14 oz pineapple juice

5 ancho chilies

4 tbs peppercorns

1 cup apple cider vinegar

4 cups sugar

Combine all ingredients in large saucepan. Simmer for 30 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh strainer. Cool.

Jacob Sanders

Post Office Place

A Good Sarsaparilla

1½ oz Wahaka Mezcal Espadin

½ oz sarsaparilla syrup

Tarragon vinegar

Rinse rocks glass

Butter extract

Root beer extract

Sugar shard for garnish

Bar spoon of tarragon vinegar

Combine mezcal, sarsaparilla syrup, and tarragon vinegar in mixing glass, add ice, stir until properly diluted. In rocks glass, add 20 drops butter extract then ice on top, stir to coat glass, dump ice and butter. Add big rock to glass, top with cocktail. Garnish with sugar shard on the rim.

Sarsaparilla Syrup

4 tbs sarsaparilla bark

1 cup hot water

1 cup demerara sugar

Combine 2 tbs of sarsaparilla bark with 1 cup of hot water. Set aside to steep for 2 hours. Once steeped, combine with 1 cup demerara sugar and remaining 2 tbs of sarsaparilla bark in a pot on stovetop. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Let stand for 30 minutes. Fine strain with cheese cloth and enjoy!

Michael Montoya

Beehive Distilling

Remedial Rose

1½ oz Wahaka Espadin

½ oz Lunalazuc Reposado

⅕ oz (at least) local SGH Honey

1 oz Rose hip tea

3 dashes Bitter Labs Plum and Oak Bitters

Esther Nemethy

Bambara (The Vault)

London Foggy

½ oz Earl Grey-Thyme syrup

¾ oz John D. Taylor Velvet Falernum (if you don’t have Velvet Falernum at home, substitute ¼ oz Fee Brothers Falernum sold at Caputo’s)

¾ oz Lemon juice

1½ oz Ransom dry gin

1 dash Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters

Rim coupe glass with a lemon wedge and dip in fall spice mix. Combine Earl Grey Syrup, Velvet Falernum, lemon juice, and gin into shaker. Add ice, shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Top with one dash of black walnut bitters.

Fall Spice Rim

1 tsp ground all spice

1 tsp ground coriander seeds

1 tsp ground pink peppercorns

1 tsp ground cloves

2 tsp Earl Grey tea

1 tsp ground cardamom

Combine all spices in a bowl and mix until combined.

Christopher Stephenson

Lake Effect

Second Iteration

1½ oz Sugar House Rye

½ oz Holystone Bosun’s Navy Strength Gin

½ oz Sfumato Rabarbaro

3 dashes Bitters Lab Celery and Coriander bitters

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz manuka honey and marigold tea syrup.

Manuka Honey and Marigold Tea

1 part manuka honey

1 part marigold tea

Combine by pouring hot tea directly over the honey, stir on low heat until honey is completely dissolved. Let cool. Store in refrigerator.

Kacie Wilks

Seabird

Blood of a Unicorn

1½ oz rhubarb

1½ oz plumcot

1½ oz ginger shrub

½ oz lime

1½ oz Wahaka Mezcal

Hard short shake. Top with soda or ginger beer. Shave fresh nutmeg. Garnish with candied ginger.

Dominique Medel

BTG and Caffe Molise

Smokey the Pear

1 oz Wahaka Mezcal

½ oz ginger

½ oz nutmeg

½ oz all spice soup

½ oz lime juice

1½ oz pear juice

Shake/strain. Use coupe glass. Use spiral pear zest for garnish.

Nick Harward

Mortar and Pestle

Fire and Earth

1½ oz Ransom Barrel Gin

⅜ oz beet syrup

1 dash orange bitters

1 dash Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters

Holystone Absinthe rinse

Combine all ingredients and stir down. Large cube ice. Rocks glass.Add candied beet, lemon wheel.

Beet Syrup

32 oz water

32 oz sugar

6 peeled beets

¼ oz tarragon

Zest of 3 lemons

1 cinnamon stick

1 cedar stick

Toast cinnamon and cedar until aromatic (2-4 minutes). Add sugar and water and stir until sugar dissolves. Add beets, lemon zest and tarragon and let simmer on medium low for 25-30 minutes. Garnish with half lemon moon and tarragon.

Eli Larson Hays

SLC Eatery

The Alta Peruvian

1½ oz Peruvian Pisco Logia

¼ oz Benedictine and Brandy Liqueur

½ oz Yuzu juice

¼ oz house-made almond and sesame orgeat syrup

2 dashes of chocolate bitters

Shake and double strain into a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with sesame gastrique and sesame seeds on the glass, candied squash and micro greens on a pick.

Michaela Dransfield

Undercurrent

Sex Dreams

⅞ oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz unsweetened mango purée

¾ oz Bar Daddy Orgeat

¾ oz over-proof aged rum, ideally Hamilton Zombie Blend or Plantation OFTD

¾ oz Sugar House Rye

Whip on crushed ice, dump into your favorite mug. Float ½ oz Angostura Bitters (Pop that top and pour it out!) Garnish with banana.

All photos are by Austen Diamond. Follow him on Instagram @austendiamondphoto. Find this issue on newsstands Nov. 1.