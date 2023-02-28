Thank You For Joining Us At Our 2023 Dining Awards Ceremony

Salt Lake magazine established its Dining Awards in 1998. That year, the awards ceremony was held in Memory Grove with an accompanying picnic. The winners’ list included restaurants longtime Utahs will remember but are long gone (Capitol Cafe, Chez Betty and Metropolitan) but also many others that have survived and thrived in the ensuing 25 years (Log Haven, Cucina and Glitretind). For more than two decades, we’ve handed out hundreds of our plates to a worthy and growing selection of ambitious restaurateurs, chefs and culinary wizards to support and legitimize the Utah Food landscape. But then came the “lost years,” a term our editors and panelists coined during our discussion for this year’s awards. But now, knock wood, it feels renewed, new energy new everything.

For our 2023 Dining Awards, which we’ve coined as “Year One”, we were so thrilled to once again gather Utah’s culinary artists in one room. Hosted in partnership with The Local on Feb. 27, the Dining Awards Ceremony was an evening to remember. We thank everyone who was able to join us in celebrating the resilience, creativity and ingenuity of our city’s dining community. We would also like to thank our sponsors, we would not be able to host an event worthy of our guests without their support.

Our 2023 Dining Awards Ceremony dedicated 12 restaurants as the best in Utah, six as certified Utah classics, and four as restaurants to watch. Find them all here!

Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

