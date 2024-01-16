Salt Lake Magazine’s Jan/Feb Social Pages

6th Annual Bartender Recharge

Sept. 26, 2023 at The Westerner

Photos by Miguel Mendoza

More than 650 bartenders from Utah attended the 6th Annual Bartender Recharge. In addition to giving back to bartenders, the event also raised more than $5,500 for the Folds of Honor Scholarship Fund. This popular yearly event is the brainchild of Casey Metzger of Top Shelf and Seth Hill of The Downstairs and is made possible by generous sponsors.

Raina from Black Art Tattoo and Dakotah Harlan at the event’s tattoo experience No Name Crew enjoying the BBQ fare (left to right) Max Bramson, Logan Pierce, Craig Volk Annie Duong, Michael Kalvig, Asia Dove, Jedidiah Johnson Crowd Line Dancing Seth Hill and Casey Metzger

Children’s Center Utah Unveils New Facility

Sept. 25, 2023 at Children’s Mental Health Campus, West Valley City

Photos by Anthony Oliver, Love Communications

The Children’s Center Utah hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of its new children’s mental health campus at 3725 W. 4100 South in West Valley City. This milestone marks the completion of the multi-million dollar project aimed at providing comprehensive mental health support. The new campus showcases the successful collaboration between public and private partners, highlighting the importance of investments in early childhood mental health. Founded in 1962, The Children’s Center Utah provides comprehensive mental health care to enhance the emotional well-being of infants, toddlers, preschoolers and their families. For more information, visit childrenscenterutah.org.

First Lady Abby Cox speaking Abby Cox, Rebecca Dutson, and Gail Miller Donors and TCCU employees, including First Lady Abby Cox; Rebecca Dutson, president and CEO of TCCU; and Gail Miller of the Larry H Miller and Gail Miller Family Foundation Rebecca Dutson presenting the donor wall Cassie Bertot, Family Advisory Board Member, The Children’s Center Utah

2008 University of Utah Sugar Bowl Team Hall of Fame Event

Sept. 2023 at Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

Photo by Katie Eldridge

In September, The University of Utah’s 2008 undefeated Sugar Bowl team was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame. The induction was celebrated with an after-party at Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club, at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City. It had been 15 years since a lot of the teammates had seen each other making for a fun party. Utah Sports Hall of Famers Sealver Siliga, Robert Johnson, Matt Asiata, Sean Smith, Koa Misi, Stevenson Sylvester, John Peel and Derrick Shelby were all in attendance.

Coach Quinton Ganther Sealver Silig Aaron Tong Robert Johnson Stevenson Sylvester Jacob Bentrude and Kepa Gaison

Party for Clean Power

Sept. 28, 2023 at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, Taylorsville

Photos by Kristan Jacobsen

Utah Clean Energy, Utah’s leading climate change advocacy organization, presented Utah’s premier climate solutions event, the annual Party for Clean Power, on Sept. 28, 2023. The event brought together more than 350 local leaders to catalyze new ideas, inspire action and celebrate progress in the fight against climate change. Utah Clean Energy is a public interest organization working to turn the tide on climate change by expanding renewable energy, energy efficiency, storage, and clean vehicles.

Guests at Utah Clean Energy’s Party for Clean Power Climate Champion Awardee Reverend Dr. Oscar T. Moses, Calvary Baptist Church, with family and friends Performers from Brolly Arts Bert Zimmerli, Zimmerli Family Foundation; Erica Marten, Utah Clean Energy; Sarah Wright, Utah Clean Energy CEO; Karey Barker, Cross Creek; John Robertson, Zimmerli Family Foundation Guests at Utah Clean Energy’s Party for Clean Powerv Doug Hatch, Sharpe/Marken Party; Trish Hatch, Guardian ad Litem Office; Steve Keyser, Utah Paperbox

Eat Drink SLC

Sept. 13-14 at Tracy Aviary

Photos by Austen Diamond

Eat Drink SLC celebrated Salt Lake’s culinary and libation world for two nights in September. Net proceeds benefited three nonprofits: Tracy Aviary, SB Dance and Women of the World, a community organization that empowers immigrant, asylum-seeking women and their families. Since its inception, Eat Drink SLC has raised more than $100,000 for worthy nonprofits.

Xio Bao’s Romina Rasmussen and Lisa McCune Hill’s Kitchen’s Aly Wallman, Lucy Clark, Alvaro Cisneros, Chris Straughan Lorenza Wines’ Michele Ouellet, Lesley and Wade Rockwood Franklin Avenue’s Josh Handley, Erik Anthony, Matt Crandall, John Parrott, Milo Vigil Yoko Taco’s Jaime Ordaz, Kiersten Duffin, Chef Devon Auchterlonie French Libation’s Kelsey Laderriere SB Dance performer Jorji Diaz Fadel

Park City’s Promontory Club Celebrates Opening of the Hills

Sept. 2, 2023 at Promontory Club, Park City

Park City’s Promontory Club celebrated the debut of its third golf course, The Hills, on Sept. 2, 2023. Approximately 500 members and influencers turned out for the festivities, which included golf cart tours of the course, a putting competition and culinary delights from Sage, the modern Italian dining concept that will be located in the new clubhouse dedicated to the course.

The Hills, conceived by golf course architect Forrest Richardson and design partner Jeff Danner, is an 18-hole course with all par-3 holes. Along with the new course, clubhouse and Sage, there will be four indoor golf simulator bays with state-of-the-art Trackman technology. Cascade Green, Promontory’s 18-hole putting course, was inspired by the famous Himalayas at St. Andrew. It is complemented by The GAP, a full practice facility and on-range Golf Academy, complete with multiple hitting bays and a state-of-the-art TaylorMade Fitting Center.

DJ Dolph Scott Law, Cynthia Brown, Walter Bennett and Eveleen Babich Marilyn Batter, Carol and Rob Richardson Seth Lansky, Kemper King, Josh Lansky, Corey Melnick, Matty Van Leeuwen Brad Green, Debra Green, architect Solim Gasparik

Call for Photos

