Salt Lake Magazine’s March/April Social Pages

2023 Union Scholarship Celebration

Sept. 14, 2023

A. Ray Olpin University Union Building at the University of Utah

Photos by Ryann Combe & Téa Schmid

The A. Ray Olpin Union at the University of Utah held its 13th annual Scholarship Celebration at the University Union on Sept. 14, 2023. The theme for this year’s event was, “Vibrant Community.” The event was both a celebration of this year’s scholarship recipients and a fundraiser to raise funds for future recipients. The scholarship program helps students who are doing amazing work in their respective communities and who help to create an inclusive community on campus. This need-based scholarship program assists extremely deserving students who otherwise might not have the opportunity to continue their education.

Monique Aires, holds up her certificate for the Graduate School & Union Student Leader Scholarship Zaynab Salih, Areesha Nazir and Julane Machado celebrate being recipients on stage Siddhant Chaturvedi (Employee Union Student Leader Scholarship Recipient) Lama Figiel (Union Event Manager), Teresa Perez Gonzalez (Union Building Manager) Hal Tilby of TW Engineering, Executive Chef Peter Hodgson and Cathy Tilby in the Crimson View

Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival Opening Night Party

Oct. 12, 2023

Pierpont Place

Photos by Maya Dehlin

Utah Film Center celebrated the 20th Anniversary of its Queer Film Festival, Damn These Heels, with an opening night party on Oct. 12, 2023. The event, held at Pierpont Place in Salt Lake City, brought together attendees after the screening of the festival’s opening night film, A Run for More, a compelling documentary chronicling Frankie Gonzales Wolfe’s city council campaign. Among the highlights of the evening were engaging and meaningful conversations about LGBTQ+ stories and films, as well as the opportunity to meet special guests Miss Coco Peru and Frankie Gonzales Wolfe.

Miss Salt Lake City Lindsay Shannon Joyner and Opening Night Film Documentary Participant Frankie Gonzales Wolfe Actor and comedian Miss Coco Peru (left) and Jade Velazquez Damn These Heels Opening Night Attendees Nickel Docta, Filmmaker Erika Cohn, Screenwriter Skye Emerson, and Filmmaker Alexandria Bombach

Empty Bowls

Sept. 15, 2023

FKR Architects Salt Lake City Headquarters

Last September, Catholic Community Services of Utah and FFKR Architects hosted Empty Bowls, an annual event. Artist-designed bowls—provided by Utah Clay Arts, Utah Association of Woodturners, Art Haus, and Iron Desert Arts—are sold to raise funds for St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall. Maglebys, Goldman Sachs and Ogden’s Own Distillery contributed food and libations to the event.

Guests enjoying a beautiful evening at FFKR’s Salt Lake Headquarters while supporting Empty Bowls Volunteer Amanda Roper and Manon Seethaler with event co-organizer Amelia Roper (HR Director with FFKR) Guests selecting bowls from the many to choose from an artist’s booth

Assistance League’s Women of Distinction Luncheon

Sept. 30, 2023

Cottonwood Country Club

Photos by Lars Erickson

Last fall, the Assistance League of Salt Lake City announced its Women of Distinction Award. Since 1993, the Woman of Distinction Award—named after Karen Schmitt Johnson, a long-time member of the Assistance League’s Consociates Auxiliary—has recognized a woman in the Salt Lake City community for her service, education reform, professional accomplishments or civic leadership. This year the League recognized Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. For more information visit alslc.org.

Patty Guss and Alix Thayne LynnMarie Cooper, Annleola Gervasio and Marisa Jenny Micah White Lasley, Meaghan White Lasley, Antonia White, Tiffany Evans and Kristin Beyer Ann Hoffman, previous WOD Honoree, and husband Sheriff Rosie Rivera, WOD Honoree, and Diane Mackin, ALSLC President

The Lodge At Blue Sky Celebrates: One To Watch Award Of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023

Sept. 5, 2023

|The Lodge at Blue Sky

Photos by Venue Communications

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, celebrated the global win of the Lavazza One To Watch Award as part of the inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels awards 2023. Located 35 minutes from Salt Lake City airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky offers luxury as nature intended. The luxurious resort’s 46 rooms and suites are positioned along the contours of the creek or in harmony with the hillside slopes outside of Park City. Visit here for more information: aubergeresorts.com/bluesky.

Blue Sky Owners Barbara and Mike Phillips Dan Howard of Visit Park City, Katy Sine of Taste Utah and Katie Zamarra of Venue Joe Ogdie, Rick Gonzalez, Alex Hudson, Mike Phillips, Barb Phillips, Shannon Leland, David Kloz, & Adrianne LaTorra Levi Wegleitner, Saige Cornelison, David Kloz, Shannon Leland, & Adrianne LaTorra

Catholic Community Services of Utah’s 2023 Humanitarian Awards

Nov. 7, 2023

The Little America Hotel

Photos by Kearstin Fernandez, CCS Communications Director

Each year, Catholic Community Services of Utah’s Humanitarian Awards Dinner aims to bring together and honor community members who have partnered with the agency’s work of providing help and creating hope. This year’s honorees included Paul and Ruth Cherecwich, Jeanne Audiss, FFKR Architects, and Saint Thomas More Catholic Church. Also among those recognized were Anna Neumann and Teresa Hislop as our 2023 Volunteers of the Year and Kyle Mortensen as CCS Employee of the Year.

Catholic Community Services of Utah’s Executive Director, Brad Drake, CCSBoard President, Katherina Holzhauser, Volunteers of the Year, Teresa Hislop and Anna Neumann, and The Most Reverend Oscar A. Solis, 10th Bishop of Salt Lake City Catholic Community Services of Utah’s Executive Director, Brad Drake, CCSBoard President, Katherina Holzhauser, Lifetime of Service Award Recipient, JeanneAudiss, and The Most Reverend Oscar A. Solis, 10th Bishop of Salt Lake City

