Salt Lake Magazine’s March/April Social Pages

2023 Union Scholarship Celebration
Sept. 14, 2023
A. Ray Olpin University Union Building at the University of Utah
Photos by Ryann Combe & Téa Schmid
The A. Ray Olpin Union at the University of Utah held its 13th annual Scholarship Celebration at the University Union on Sept. 14, 2023. The theme for this year’s event was, “Vibrant Community.” The event was both a celebration of this year’s scholarship recipients and a fundraiser to raise funds for future recipients. The scholarship program helps students who are doing amazing work in their respective communities and who help to create an inclusive community on campus. This need-based scholarship program assists extremely deserving students who otherwise might not have the opportunity to continue their education.
Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival Opening Night Party
Oct. 12, 2023
Pierpont Place
Photos by Maya Dehlin
Utah Film Center celebrated the 20th Anniversary of its Queer Film Festival, Damn These Heels, with an opening night party on Oct. 12, 2023. The event, held at Pierpont Place in Salt Lake City, brought together attendees after the screening of the festival’s opening night film, A Run for More, a compelling documentary chronicling Frankie Gonzales Wolfe’s city council campaign. Among the highlights of the evening were engaging and meaningful conversations about LGBTQ+ stories and films, as well as the opportunity to meet special guests Miss Coco Peru and Frankie Gonzales Wolfe.
Empty Bowls
Sept. 15, 2023
FKR Architects Salt Lake City Headquarters
Last September, Catholic Community Services of Utah and FFKR Architects hosted Empty Bowls, an annual event. Artist-designed bowls—provided by Utah Clay Arts, Utah Association of Woodturners, Art Haus, and Iron Desert Arts—are sold to raise funds for St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall. Maglebys, Goldman Sachs and Ogden’s Own Distillery contributed food and libations to the event.
Assistance League’s Women of Distinction Luncheon
Sept. 30, 2023
Cottonwood Country Club
Photos by Lars Erickson
Last fall, the Assistance League of Salt Lake City announced its Women of Distinction Award. Since 1993, the Woman of Distinction Award—named after Karen Schmitt Johnson, a long-time member of the Assistance League’s Consociates Auxiliary—has recognized a woman in the Salt Lake City community for her service, education reform, professional accomplishments or civic leadership. This year the League recognized Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. For more information visit alslc.org.
The Lodge At Blue Sky Celebrates: One To Watch Award Of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023
Sept. 5, 2023
|The Lodge at Blue Sky
Photos by Venue Communications
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, celebrated the global win of the Lavazza One To Watch Award as part of the inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels awards 2023. Located 35 minutes from Salt Lake City airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky offers luxury as nature intended. The luxurious resort’s 46 rooms and suites are positioned along the contours of the creek or in harmony with the hillside slopes outside of Park City. Visit here for more information: aubergeresorts.com/bluesky.
Catholic Community Services of Utah’s 2023 Humanitarian Awards
Nov. 7, 2023
The Little America Hotel
Photos by Kearstin Fernandez, CCS Communications Director
Each year, Catholic Community Services of Utah’s Humanitarian Awards Dinner aims to bring together and honor community members who have partnered with the agency’s work of providing help and creating hope. This year’s honorees included Paul and Ruth Cherecwich, Jeanne Audiss, FFKR Architects, and Saint Thomas More Catholic Church. Also among those recognized were Anna Neumann and Teresa Hislop as our 2023 Volunteers of the Year and Kyle Mortensen as CCS Employee of the Year.
