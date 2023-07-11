Salt Lake Magazine’s Social Pages

May 2, 2023,

Photos by Pepper Nix

On May 2, 2023, Utah Bride & Groom magazine hosted the best of Utah’s wedding professionals at our first White Party since the worldwide shutdown. With a garden party theme and a freshly refurbished local venue, Fuse Weddings and Events coordinated a lavish return to live events. Three bands, a fascinating menu, and decor dressed to the nines in spring pastels welcomed the state’s industry in true luxury wedding style.

Makeup Artists: Reese Stockman, Beauty by Reese; Johan Goolcharan, Beauty by Johan; Darlene Wing, Beauty by Darlene Garth Peay, Garth Custom, Hailey Arnold, Hail Photo Co.; Joslyn Poole, Metro Music Club; Arturo Hernandez, Garth Custom Douglas Bethers, wedding officiant; Rachael Matsen, Silver Summit Events; Morgan Neilson, In Frames Photography Mara Mazdzer, Fuse Weddings & Events; Megan Bartholomew, Utah Bride & Groom magazine; Cori Davis, Utah Bride & Groom magazine/Salt Lake magazine Arely Zarate, Kianna Behunin, Michelle Armstrong, Kathryn O’Mara, Lora Anderson, Elizabeth Myers, Ballet Center Utah, Inc. Alessandra Wortmann, Cake by Alessandra; Susie Young, Wish Blossom Flowers; Jenya Norman, Norman Weddings & Events; Pepper Nix, Pepper Nix Photographers Lo Sheffield, Melanie Rossiter, Megan Bonham, Jenn Parry and Lauren Thompson; Twenty & Creek Staff

May 12–May 14, 2023, Utah State Fairpark,

Photos by Natalie Simpson/Beehive Photography

S&S Presents hosted the 2023 Kilby Block Party in May, and it was their biggest ticket yet. Headliners included The Strokes, Pavement and the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, with plenty of supporting talent from acts like Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Hippo Campus, and many more. The strong rank of performers drew thousands of fans to Library Square, where festivalgoers got a taste of their very own Salt Lake Coachella (complete with overpriced food trucks and not enough shade structures).

Michelle Zauner, singer from Japanese Breakfast Festival goers dance at Gus Dapperton (Saturday) Utah band The Plastic Cherries Festival goers at Run the Jewels (Saturday) Singer Caroline Polachek Festival goers at Crumb (Sunday) Festival goers at Surf Curse (Sunday) Lead singer and guitarist Joshua Harmon from the Utah band, The Backseat Lovers

The Aster Grand Opening

May 2, 2023,

Photos by Blake Peterson

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Aster, a new mixed-use development in downtown Salt Lake City, centered around the promise of redemption amidts our housing-crisis. “There is such a sense of relief,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall at the ribbon-cutting. “There has never been a project quite like this.”

Erin Mendenhall, SLC Mayor (Left to Right): John Crandall, Private Activity Bond Board; David Damschen, Utah Housing Corp; Karly Brinla, Brinshore Development; Whitney Weller, Brinshore Development; Christina Oliver, Utah Department of Workforce Services; Ana Valdemoros, SLC Council Member; Stephanie Ramirez, resident; James Ramirez, resident; Alejandro Puy, SLC Council Member; Erin Mendenhall, SLC Mayor; David Brint, Brinshore Development; Ryan Paszczykowski, Systima Capital; Michael Gallegos, Salt Lake County; Danny Walz, Salt Lake City Redevelopment Agency; Wayne Niederhauser, State Homeless Coordinator; Terry Gentry, The Richman Group Stephanie Ramirez and her son, The Aster residents

Anthony’s Antiques “Collecting James Taylor Harwood” Exhibition

April 20 – June 16, 2023,

Photos by Hannah Bromley

4. Anthony Christensen, Founder of Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques 5. Savannah Stephan and Micah Christensen: Authors and Curators of the “Collecting James Taylor Harwood” Exhibition. 6. Art lovers browse the exhibit

