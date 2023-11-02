Salt Lake’s Westside Breweries

On the other side of State Street, lies a utopia of brewpubs and taprooms. We’ll help you map out your next bar crawl of Salt Lake breweries.

Bewilder Brewing — 445 S. 400 West Level Crossing Brewing — 550 S. 300 West #100 Kiitos Brewing — 608 W. 700 South Fisher Brewing Co. — 320 W. 800 South Proper Brewing Co. — 857 S. Main St. Templin Family Brewing — 936 S. 300 West HK Brewing Collective — 370 Aspen Ave. RoHa Brewing Project — 30 Kensington Ave. Squatters and Wasatch Taproom and Beer Store — 1763 S. 300 West Grid City Beerworks — 333 W. 2100 South Shades Brewing — 154 W. Utopia Ave. SaltFire Brewing Co. — 2199 S. West Temple Chappell Brewing —2285 S. Main St.

Westside Brewery Sampler

Grid City Beerworks

Ever wonder what your favorite brew would taste like as a Nitro, or a Cask? The folks at Grid City have answers. Choose a brew from their ever-changing selection of in-house beers and customize which style you’d like, or try all three with one of their flights. Food is always a hit, the flatscreens inside always have a game on and the rooftop patio is pooch-friendly. Gridcitybeerworks.com | @gridcitybeer

Chappell Brewing

Another newbie to the west side’s beer scene, Chappell Brewing is a friendly neighborhood joint serving craft brews and seasonal novelties. Check their socials to see which food truck will be visiting that day, and stop by on Sundays for live music. Oh, and they host beer-pong tournaments. College nostalgia, anyone? chappell.beer | @chappellbrewing

New Level Crossing Location

Level Crossing Brewing

Level Crossing recently opened a brand new taproom inside the Post District, an up-and-coming mixed-use community that also houses chef-driven restaurant Urban Hill. Same crushable brews, different city-slicker vibe. Pull up a seat on the patio and indulge in a wood-fired pizza. Levelcrossingbrewing.com | @levelcrossingbrewing

Wildcard H.K. Brewing Collective

This women and queer-owned brewery specializes in bubbly, probiotic Kombucha fermented in-house. After getting their hands on a liquor license this spring, H.K Brewing has added an array of booch cocktails to their menu, like the Chef’s Kiss ’75 which uses local gin, lemon and rotating kombucha, pair it with an Empanada from Tina’s bakery or a selection of conservas. Hkbrewing.com |@hkbrewingco

