Shave Ice Gets ‘Boujee’ at Icy Mountain

One of the sure signs of summer is the sudden reemergence of colorful wooden shacks on the corner of every busy street and in every grocery store parking lot. One day there is nothing, and the next it’s there, as if the shack burst from the soil like a 17-year cicada, all at once buzzing with life. Lines will form of eager children, barely wrangled by parents, down sidewalks, grassy road verges and parkways. Behind the shack’s small window, one high school student mans the counter, drenching brightly colored syrup over cups full of pulverized ice, while another teenager works the loudly whirring ice shaver in the back.

The scene is a familiar one, but it’s not the only way to get your fix of sweet, sweet summer ice. Jared Clavell started the Icy Mountain food truck in 2019, inspired by family vacations. “I really started to love shaved ice after trying it from a shack up in Bear Lake,” says Clavell. “I got it with sweetened condensed milk and ice cream. That’s when I learned there is so much you can do with shaved ice.”

Jared Clavell from Icy Mountain (Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine)

Clavell took the idea of endless possibilities and ran with it. (Well, drove with it—it is a food truck, after all.) Icy Mountain’s signature dessert is what they call “Boujee Ice.” It’s flavored ice (shaved, not crushed) with ice cream on the bottom, topped with sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and fresh fruit or candy. His process came from studying (and sampling) traditional Hawaiian shave ice, and the flavor and topping combinations are basically infinite.

“With Icy Mountain, we wanted to go above and beyond with different flavors that haven’t really been used before…like mint julep,” says Clavell. Fan-favorite signature flavors include the Boujee Piña Colada and the Icy Mountain, which is tiger’s blood and blue raspberry—the “two OG flavors of shaved ice,” says Clavell. The most popular is the Sunset, combining pineapple, orange and cotton candy. It’s shockingly good, even to an adult palate. “We also do special monthly flavors,” says Clavell, “to keep it interesting.”

One thing that sets Icy Mountain apart is that it offers vegan and allergy-friendly options. “My wife is vegan,” explains Clavell. “We realized it wouldn’t be too hard to make a dairy-free substitute, and there aren’t a lot of shaved ice shacks that offer those options, even though there are a lot of people who need that here.”

Unlike most other shave ice, you can get Icy Mountain all year round. Clavell opened a brick-and-mortar location in Millcreek in 2021 after seeing the success of the food truck. “Our first winter was kind of rough. Shaved ice is not a treat that people first think of when it’s cold,” admits Clavell. But things are turning around. “People still eat ice cream in winter,” he points out, so why not Boujee ice?

IF YOU GO

Icy Mountain

2272 E. 3300 South, Millcreek

801-707-5763

Open year round; Monday–Friday 2–8:30 p.m. & Saturday 2–9:30 p.m.

Check Instagram @icy.mountain for food truck times/location or to book for special events

