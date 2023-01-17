Philanthropy: Shriners Children’s

You’d be hard-pressed to find another healthcare system as mission-minded as Shriners Children’s. The 100-year-old organization has helped 1.5 million children worldwide with special healthcare needs, regardless of ability to pay or insurance status. At the Salt Lake City location, caregivers are leaders in orthopedics, treating everything from simple fractures to complex and rare orthopedic conditions.

Shriners Children’s delivers a comprehensive range of treatments and services that help improve the quality of children’s lives and allow them to reach their full potential.

For example, a condition called arthrogryposis prevented Utah patient Claira from crawling, but the hospital’s Wheelchair, Seating & Mobility Department invented a baby wheelchair to help her move independently. Today, at age 2, she zooms full speed ahead in her toddler-sized power wheelchair. Claira’s mother, Shelby, reflects on her care: “You don’t have to walk to have a good quality of life. It makes my heart so happy to see her be able to play and get around.”

Natalie Raleigh, MSN, RN, CCM, Clinic Director at Shriners Children’s

The facility’s new Clinic Director, Natalie Raleigh MSN, RN, CCM, who has served the organization as Chief Nurse for the past two years, is poised and ready to help the organization grow.

“I look forward to continuing to be a part of a team that provides the utmost exceptional care to our patients and their families for years to come. Shriners Children’s is a highly respected organization. I am committed to continuing this legacy as we work to enlarge our footprint here in Utah, reaching more kids in more places closer to home.”

U.S. News & World Report ranked Shriners Children’s among its 2022-23 “Best Children’s Hospitals for Orthopedics,” and that goal is achieved through gifts of all kinds. Donations in any capacity help Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City deliver on its promise to provide “the Most Amazing Care Anywhere.” Every gift has an impact. Donations to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization are tax deductible. To give, visit lovetotherescue.org or, for more information, contact Director of Development Nathan Clark at 801-536-3567.

“Our charity policy is deep and generous,” Raleigh says. “We’re driven to make lives richer, easier and less complex for children and families in Utah and beyond.”

Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City

lovetotherescue.org

801-536-3500 | IG @shrinersslc

