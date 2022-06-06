Silver King Coffee: King of the Cup

Of course, I wanted the chocolate covered beans on top. Frankly, I was baffled by the question because the thought of someone willfully eschewing such a delicacy, one perched with attentive care atop the coffee cup, was difficult to wrap my head around. Perhaps it’s because I drink coffee almost exclusively without milk, sugar or other hint of flavoring, but I find the first sip after crunching that delectably sweet bean to be one of the finest moments of consumption, right on par with a cold beer after a bike ride. Anyway, you’ll never catch me saying no to a free chocolate covered bean at Silver King Coffee unless I’m actively choking on another one I already wolfed down so quickly.

Silver King Coffee is a bastion of familiarity in Park City, one of the few constants in a tumultuously evolving community that serves as comfort food for the soul. The relatively indistinct drive-through in the parking lot adjacent to a state-run liquor store may not seize the attention of passersby in Snow Creek, but make no mistake, what’s housed inside is a local special. For more than a decade Silver King has serving up the goods to everyone, whether they’re visitors on the way to enjoy the mountain or locals heading to work. I, myself, used to stop there every morning to slightly delay the indignity of walking into a truly useless office job.

Kristie Buehner, co-owner of Silver King Coffee (Photo by Adam Finkle/Salt Lake magazine)

Silver King’s current location, where it’s been since early 2020, is a convenient stop any time of day accessible from both SR-224 and SR 248 in either direction. That’s a good thing since there’s a lot more to the menu than just the aforementioned delicious coffee. While I am a java fiend to the point I’m not sure it has anything more than a placebo effect on me at this point, the slightly less caffeinated can enjoy a sampling of smoothies, snacks and food.

The breakfast burritos, available with options to suit both meat eaters and vegetarians, are not only tasty items to start the day, but are also a relative steal in Park City in the Park City dining scene at just $7. You can also get a bagel, some bruschetta, a cinnamon or ham and Swiss coffee roll, a variety of muffins and pastries and more all with the convenience of having to leave the driver’s seat. For a post activity recharge, it’s hard to beat the smoothies. The Green Monster—with some almond milk, spinach and agave—makes you feel healthier while you’re still drinking it, and the Berry Delicious is a delightful iteration on the classic smoothie from the halcyon days before everything we eat became a statement on health philosophy—it’s still relatively healthy.

And while I’m somewhat of a coffee purist, Silver King has lots of intricate coffee creations to suit any taste. The Lavender Latte, which features a house made syrup, is uniquely delicious, while the Superfood Coffee has a veritable buffet of dietary supplements infused with your caffeine including organic butter, MCT oil, cacao and a maca blend with six superfoods. It’s not for the faint of heart, or likely those with atherosclerosis either, but it sure tastes good and will help your exercise.

Long story short, stop in at Silver King on your next trip through town. There’s a lot going on behind those inconspicuous walls and a local legacy you can feel good about supporting.

If You Go

1450 Snow Creek Dr., Park City

silverkingcoffee.com

435-640-8261

