Up until he was 23 years old, Morgan Snow’s sole ambition was to become a professional baseball player. But after playing college ball in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and after several attempts with pro-MLB tryouts, he decided to let go of his big-league dreams. Soon after this life-altering choice, Morgan bounced around a bit and found himself working the door at a dueling piano bar. A friend and co-worker started teaching Morgan how to play guitar. Adjusting to life without baseball, music became his new outlet, “I started to practice guitar for hours a day and getting lessons every night after the bar shift.” In 2005, Morgan’s guitar guru was killed in Iraq. Years later, one of the Triggers & Slips’ first songs “Old Friends,” was inspired by this friendship that gave Morgan a new purpose and direction.

Triggers and Slips started simply with Morgan on vocals, guitar and harmonica and continues to develop and evolve. For instance, Four Letters, Triggers and Slips’ self-titled album, brings a modern take on honky-tonk. By the third album (The Stranger, expected to be released in Fall of 2019) Morgan has added a full-on six-member band. The new record was recorded live to tape in single takes, which Morgan says gives the music spontaneity and freshness.

“You need to be prepared, being live, there are no go-backs,” he says.

These sessions took place at Man vs. Music Recording Studio under the guidance of legendary local producer Mike Sasich, who has lent his skills to local bands like Thunderfist, Joe McQueen and others. The album comes across (deliberately) like a group of friends at a party, jamming together in the living room until the wee hours. Morgan says they really wanted to stumble upon “those subtle imperfections that come through. That’s what people fall in love with.”

Along with Morgan, Triggers and Slips is John Davis- lap steel, dobro, electric guitar, harmonies and occasional lead vocals, Greg is on the Midgley piano and organ. Tommy Mortenson plays bass, Eric Stoye on drums and Page McGinnis on guitar, and mandolin. Morgan jokes: “I like to be the least talented person on the stage, and so far, I feel like I have been able to achieve that.”

