Salt Lake Magazine’s September/October Social Pages

Promontory Club Grand Re-Opening

June 22, 2023

Promontory Club, Park City’s most luxurious private club community, has completed a two-million-dollar renovation on its Beach Club this summer. Members gathering at a Grand Re-Opening celebration on June 22 loved the new upgrades and offerings of one of Promontory’s most popular and unique summer amenities.

Janice Thoman and Bobbi Williams Katharine Lauer, Janice Thoman, Tori Trombley Williams, Kristin Bryson Sol Gasparik and BJ Christianson Deborah Edelstein, Natalie Greenwald, Bruce Greenwald, Philip Edelstein DJ Dolph Rendering of The Hills Clubhouse

Relative Space Premiere

June 22, 2023

Relative Space debuted to a full house and standing ovation at Liahona Theater for the Community in Pleasant Grove on June 22, 2023. The audience included notable Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winners who traveled to Utah to get a first look at the rock musical developed by top-tier Utah theater talent. The show will now embark on the process to get on Broadway with industry readings this fall in New York. Relative Space’s Lead Producer Van Dean is a Broadway veteran of Grammy and Tony award winning musicals and President of Broadway Records. Music is composed by 16-year-old Warner Music Group recording artist Kjersti Long who is a new Utah resident.

The Relative Space team: Janine Sobeck Knighton (dramaturg), Melissa Leilani Larson (playwright), Joshua Long (co-director), Shelby Gist (co-director), Jeremy Long (producer) Relative Space actress Liz Golden and playwright Melissa Leilani Larson Salt Lake City-based influencers Carter Fish (@carterfish) and Morgan Rhodes (@morganclairerhodes) Warner Music Recording Artist Kjersti Long and Grammy Award-winning songwriter and vocal coach Wendy Parr Courtney Dillmore and guests Tony and Grammy Award-winning producer and Relative Space Lead Producer Van Dean

Visit Salt Lake Bestows Second Annual SALT Awards

June, 2023

Photos by Visit Salt Lake/ Sean Buckley

Hospitality employees provide vital support for Salt Lake County’s visitor economy and Visit Salt Lake recognized the stars from the industry

Visit Salt Lake team: Tony Coppola, Director of Services and Events; Julie Rhoads, Vice President of Services and Events; Kaitlin Eskelson, President and CEO; Krista Parry, Chief Development Officer Ted and Faith Scheffler (for Casey Bard’s award for Log Haven) Clay Partain, Executive Director of Sports Salt Lake and Tyler Gosnell, Visit Salt Lake’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Mary Crafts, Emcee, Former Board Chair and Legacy Board

Ogden Contemporary Arts Opening of Artist Eric J. Garcia’s Aim High

May 5, 2023

Photos courtesy of Venessa Castagnoll, OCA

The show opened with Ogden’s First Friday Art Stroll and the unveiling of a community mural project at The Monarch in conjunction with the exhibition.

CALL FOR PHOTOS

We welcome your photos of recent social events around Utah. Please send high-resolution photos (.jpg format) to jeremy@saltlakemagazine.com with the subject line “Social” and a package of images and event/caption information in a file transfer service we can access. Submissions must be accompanied by names and a description of the event (who, what, when, where, why).

See more stories like this and all of our culture and community coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.