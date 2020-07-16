In 2008 and only at the age of 7, Hser Ner Moo was found brutally murdered in a South Salt Lake apartment. This only happened shortly after her family had landed in SLC as refugees from Thailand, but originally from Burma (Myanmar) Karen. Today, July 16, 2020, the Mayor of South Salt Lake Cherie Wood dedicated a new public park next to the S-Line at 2230 South 500 East as Promise Park, in memory of Hser Ner Moo.

July 16, 2020, also marks Hser Ner Moo’s 20th birthday. The park dedication was small and brief, but still meaningful as it gives us a chance to pause and note the positive changes that have come since her death and the ones that still need to happen. Her murder was catalyst in bringing about the Promise South Salt Lake initiative (learn about here) and the Hser Ner Moo Community and Welcome Center.

In Mayor Wood’s words: “Promise Park marks a milestone in SSL history. The work of Promise South Salt Lake and getting to today has been a herculean effort by all employees. For putting our youth first, ensuring they have a safe neighborhood to thrive in, for meeting the needs of everyone in our community.

Our work is far from over, today I recommit and hope you will join me as we work for a community that continues to welcome all. We will keep our promise that every kid has the opportunity to thrive, gain a great education, and live in a safe clean home and neighborhood.”

In attendance, was her family, leaders of South Salt Lake, Promise South Salt Lake, and community members.

See all of our city life coverage here.