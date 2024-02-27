Search
Salt Lake magazine
HomeEat & DrinkDining Awards
Blake Spalding and Jen Castle of Hell's Backbone Grill and Farm in Boulder. Photo by Adam Finkle.

2024 Best Restaurant: Hell’s Backbone

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pugh

Every year, Hell’s Backbone has earned a nod from Salt Lake magazine. Our late editor Mary Brown Malouf long championed this experiment in sustainability, kindness and destination dining in Southern Utah. That’s a story you know. Here’s one few do. Mary lobbied tirelessly for the James Beard Foundation to create a new region for its annual national restaurant awards to bust out Utah (also Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming) restaurants from under the shadow of California. Beard Judges in the newly created Mountain Region, gave Hell’s Backbone the nod in 2022. The tale, however, takes a frustrating turn. The Foundation, facing criticism about the lack of diversity and inclusion among its honorees (boxes Hell’s Backbone easily ticks) scuttled its awards that year. Hell’s Backbone’s richly deserved honor became collateral damage. But Blake and Jen aren’t ones to mope on the sidelines. The considerable slight became a rallying cry for the little restaurant in Boulder. With the addition of Chef Tamara Stanger. Blake, Jen and Tamara are still at it, this year again earning a nod from Beard. And us.

Hell’s Backbone founders Blake Spalding and Jen Castle and Chef Tamara Stanger

20 Utah Highway 12, Boulder | hellsbackbonegrill.com

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pughhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Jeremy Pugh is Salt Lake magazine's Editor. He covers culture, history, the outdoors and whatever needs a look. Jeremy is also the author of the book "100 Things to Do in Salt Lake City Before You Die" and the co-author of the history, culture and urban legend guidebook "Secret Salt Lake."
Previous article
Editor’s Note: ‘Where Should We Eat?’
Next article
2024 Dining Awards: Utah Classics and Restaurants to Watch

Similar Articles

2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: Urban Hill

Dining Awards Jeremy Pugh -
Last year, we named Urban Hill one of our four restaurants to watch. The Salt Lake outpost of Park City’s Hearth & Hill announced...

Salt Lake Magazine’s 2024 Dining Awards

Dining Awards Jeremy Pugh -
It’s the Eternal Question. “Where Should We Eat?” It’s a query that we ask ourselves as hunger sets in. It’s a question that couples...

Most Popular

© 2024 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
Dining Awards

2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: Urban Hill

Jeremy Pugh - 0