You might not care that the deviled egg can be traced back to ancient Rome. Or that deviling refers to using seasonings to make foods spicy. Or that deviled eggs are very on-trend and are starring on the menus of many of today’s top restaurants. All this knowledge is secondary to your simple need for hard-boiled egg recipes. Well, dare we say, it’s time to get cracking.

How to (Really): Boil an Egg

Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a rolling boil, then remove pan from heat and cover. Let eggs remain in the water for 15 minutes. Drain eggs and put them in a bowl filled with ice water. Wait half an hour, then carefully peel.

Classic

Step 1: Mash yolks from 6 hard-boiled eggs. Add 1/4 tablespoon mayonnaise (or yogurt), 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard, pinch of salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2: Fill the halved egg whites with the yolk mixture. Sprinkle with paprika.

Bacon & Paprika

Begin with Classic recipe’s step 1. Stir in 2 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled. Fill the halved egg whites with the yolk mixture. Sprinkle with paprika and garnish with a bacon bit.

Wasabi & Unagi

Begin with Classic recipe’s step 1. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons Chinese mustard, 1 teaspoon wasabi paste. Fill the halved egg whites with the yolk mixture. Top with unagi.

Sriracha & Cilantro

Begin with Classic recipe’s step 1. Stir in 2 Tablespoons chopped green onions. Fill the halved egg whites with the yolk mixture. Top with 2-3 stripes of Sriracha sauce; sprinkle with paprika and top with a cilantro leaf.

