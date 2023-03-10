Sweet Sustainability: Spencer’s Rooftop Beehives

When Spencer’s Steak & Chop’s Chef Tony Coppernoll needs a fistful of basil, a sprig of thyme or a dash oregano he heads upstairs to the garden on the rooftop of the Hilton Salt Lake City Center to select from the herb garden that compliments the dishes on the table at Spencer’s. The garden, however is just half of the picture. Coppernoll’s produce is serviced by 40,000 bees buzzing high above the city’s skyline.

In 2019, Hilton’s managers were looking to find a way to meet Hilton corporate’s ambitious sustainability goals. Their eyes went skyward to the hotel’s rooftop. Although it offers a lovely view of the city, it isn’t up to code for public or guest access. But instead of just shrugging their shoulders and leaving the roof to the pigeons, they teamed up with local gardeners and beekeepers from Grow Brighter Gardens and The Bees Brothers to design and install a working herb garden and bee combo that would green-up the rooftop and provide practical benefits to the hotel’s kitchens. The first year, the garden’s resident bees produced 15 gallons of raw honey and each year the production increases, says Hilton Salt Lake City’s General Manager Garret Parker.

“We could base our sustainability measures on energy-efficiency alone, but we wanted to do something more unique, Parker says. “That’s what inspired us to implement the beehives. Also Utah is the Beehive State, so it made a lot of sense.”

The Bees’ honey is featured prominently on Coppernoll’s menus in dishes like the Honey Ricotta Lemon Cheesecake and can be requested at the table so guests can help themselves during the bread course or try a drizzle on Spencer’s Millionaire’s Bacon (a don’t-miss menu item).

Honey Orange Blossom Vinaigrette:

From Chef Tony Coppernoll

¾ cup olive oil

3 teaspoons orange blossom water

6 tablespoons honey

6 teaspoons sherry wine vinegar

6 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt

Black pepper

Whisk together olive oil, orange blossom water and sherry wine vinegar. Add honey, lemon juice, salt and black pepper (to taste) and whisk until emulsified. Use immediately or refrigerate and store for up to a week.

Spencer’s Steak & Chops at Hilton Salt Lake City Center

255 S. West Temple St., SLC, 801-238-4748, spencersslc.com

