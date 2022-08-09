Search
HomeEat & DrinkBar Fly
Float Drinks (Photo by Adam Finkle)
Float Drinks (Photo by Adam Finkle)

Make Spirited Floats at Home

Mary Brown Malouf
Mary Brown Malouf

No one’s knocking root beer floats, but you’ve probably been away from summer camp long enough to crave a more grown-up take on the classic concoction. This season, let the kids chase the ice cream truck while you serve easy-to-make spiked floats as the perfect ending to your summertime get-togethers.

LIMONCELLO DREAM

Pour one ounce of limoncello and 1/2 ounce of Grand Marnier into a tall glass. Fill the glass with champagne or soda and top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Limoncello Dream, with limoncello, Grand Marnier, champagne, ice cream and lemon
Limoncello Dream (Photo by Adam Finkle)

MELBA FLOAT

Fill a glass with cold semi-sweet Riesling and add a scoop of raspberry sorbet. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Melba Float with Riesling, raspberry sorbet and mint
Melba Float (Photo by Adam Finkle)

CARAMEL STOUT

Fill a mug 3/4 full with stout and plop in a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s Triple Caramel Chunk ice cream.

Caramel Stout (Photo by Adam Finkle)

For more recipes visit here.

Mary Brown Malouf
Mary Brown Maloufhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Mary Brown Malouf is the late Executive Editor of Salt Lake magazine and Utah's expert on local food and dining. She still does not, however, know how to make a decent cup of coffee.
Previous articleMusic Legends Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples Come to Red Butte Garden
Next article‘Chewed Gum’ Doc Confronts Utah’s Culture Of Abuse, Assault

Similar Articles

3 Ways to Serve Caprese

Eat & Drink Brad Mee -
These easy-to-make variations of the classic caprese salad, starring Utah’s vine-ripened tomatoes, will let you serve and savor it your way. 

Hill’s Kitchen: Delicious Practicality

Eat & Drink Tony Gill -
Few things in Park City excite like practicality. By that I mean an actual, useful things—in this instance a restaurant or sorts—that can be...

Most Popular

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES
Chewed Gum documentary film screen shot, courtesy Alana Maiello
Film

‘Chewed Gum’ Doc Confronts Utah’s Culture Of Abuse, Assault

Christie Porter - 0