Make Spirited Floats at Home

No one’s knocking root beer floats, but you’ve probably been away from summer camp long enough to crave a more grown-up take on the classic concoction. This season, let the kids chase the ice cream truck while you serve easy-to-make spiked floats as the perfect ending to your summertime get-togethers.
LIMONCELLO DREAM
Pour one ounce of limoncello and 1/2 ounce of Grand Marnier into a tall glass. Fill the glass with champagne or soda and top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with a lemon slice.
MELBA FLOAT
Fill a glass with cold semi-sweet Riesling and add a scoop of raspberry sorbet. Garnish with a sprig of mint.
CARAMEL STOUT
Fill a mug 3/4 full with stout and plop in a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s Triple Caramel Chunk ice cream.
