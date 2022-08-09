Make Spirited Floats at Home

No one’s knocking root beer floats, but you’ve probably been away from summer camp long enough to crave a more grown-up take on the classic concoction. This season, let the kids chase the ice cream truck while you serve easy-to-make spiked floats as the perfect ending to your summertime get-togethers.

LIMONCELLO DREAM

Pour one ounce of limoncello and 1/2 ounce of Grand Marnier into a tall glass. Fill the glass with champagne or soda and top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Limoncello Dream (Photo by Adam Finkle)

MELBA FLOAT

Fill a glass with cold semi-sweet Riesling and add a scoop of raspberry sorbet. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Melba Float (Photo by Adam Finkle)

CARAMEL STOUT

Fill a mug 3/4 full with stout and plop in a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s Triple Caramel Chunk ice cream.

Caramel Stout (Photo by Adam Finkle)

